Match Preview: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

USL Championship is back in the Capital City as Republic FC hosts New Mexico United on Saturday night. With a new head coach on each bench, the two Western Conference teams will be looking to open their campaign in the win column.

Overview: SAC v NM

Date: Saturday, March 8

Time: Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Watch: FOX40, Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, and ESPN+

Giveaways: Thunder sticks & schedule magnets

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Neill Collins era in Sacramento will officially begin on Saturday night as the 2021 USL Championship Coach of the Year leads his team into competition for the first time. Republic FC's 2025 roster features a slew of familiar faces with 15 returning players, including the club's all-time shutout leader Danny Vitiello, single-season scoring record holder Russell Cicerone, and 2024 breakout midfielder Nick Ross.

And while Republic FC fans may know what to expect from the returners, there are seven recently acquired players who will be looking to make an instant impact for their new team. Ryan Spaulding is back in USL Championship after four seasons with MLS side New England Revolution. The left winger featured for Neill Collins at Tampa Bay Rowdies on a short loan stint in 2023, and had his best game against New Mexico United, scoring his first career brace. Spaulding and the others will have the opportunity to add to the list of Republic FC players to score in their club debut - 17 in total, including a debut goal in each of the last four season openers.

"The ultimate goal for us this year is that we want to bring trophies to Sacramento, but we have to take it one game at a time," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "[New Mexico] was the best team in the West last year and they've brought in an excellent coach so we know they have a lot of quality, but we're also trying to build our own style of play."

"We've got lots of competition within the squad, and everyone's itching to play and start on Saturday," he continued. "They all want to win, they're all here to win, and they all know what the expectations are with at this club."

The energy at Heart Health Park on opening night is unmatched across the league. With limited tickets remaining, the club is nearing its sixth consecutive home opener sellout, an experience that the entire team is anticipating.

"We're all very excited for the season and we're happy to be playing in front of the fans again," said midfielder Luis Felipe. "We know the atmosphere at Heart Health Park is going to be incredible."

Know Your Opponent - New Mexico United

New Mexico United also finds itself entering a new chapter as Dennis Sanchez takes the reins as Head Coach. Last season, Sanchez was a finalist for the USL Championship Coach of the Year after leading his Las Vegas side to a historic turnaround campaign and its first-ever postseason appearance. Sanchez previously spent time with Republic FC as its Academy Director from 2020-2022.

Sanchez is taking over for Eric Quill, who was named the Head Coach of FC Dallas after leading New Mexico United to its best-ever season in 2024. Thirteen players are back from that squad, which finished the regular first in the Western Conference and hosted its first-ever home playoff match. This list includes New Mexico's top offensive contributors - Greg Hurst (12 goals) and Mukwelle Akale (5 assists) - as well as goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, who recorded eight clean sheets last year.

Several new players will don black and yellow this year. Most recently, the club announced the addition of forward Thomas Amang, who has scored 17 goals for Orange County SC over the last two seasons. He is joined by former MLS defender Jaylin Lindsey, Gedion Zelalem, a product of Arsenal FC, and USL Championship veteran Luiz Fernando, who has recorded 23 goals and 20 assists in nearly 200 league appearances.

Head-to-Head

The budding rivalry between these two Western Conference teams continues to grow each year. In 11 previous meetings, Republic FC has taken six wins to New Mexico's three, and they have played to two draws.

Each side has remained strong at home. Heading into Saturday's contest, Sacramento has gone undefeated in the last six matches against New Mexico United at Heart Health Park, including a five-match shutout streak that dates back to 2019.

They last faced off in September 2024, which resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Indomitable Club, its largest win of the year. Russell Cicerone got the scoring started early in the sixth minute with an assist from Luis Felipe, and the midfielder would double the lead in the 25th minute from a perfect layoff from Sebastian Herrera. Aldair Sanchez and Kieran Phillips both found the back of the net in the second half, while Jack Gurr set a new career high with his eighth assist of the campaign.

