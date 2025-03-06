Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC kicks off the 2025 USL Championship regular season against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and tickets are available for purchase here.

In last season's return to the USL Championship, North Carolina FC posted a 13-12-9 record and earned the eighth seed in the 2024 playoffs, falling 3-2 to top-seeded Louisville City FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

North Carolina FC returns 16 players from the 2024 squad including NCFC's all time leading scorer Oalex Anderson, USL Championship All-League Second Team selection Ezra Armstrong, and team captain Paco Craig. They will be joined by six newcomers including 2024 USL League One Player of the Year finalist Pedro Dolabella and local collegiate standouts Adam Luckhurst and Ahmad Al-Qaq.

The all-time series between North Carolina and Pittsburgh sits at 2W-2L-2D, with both 2024 matches ending in draws.

SCOUTING PITTSBURGH

The Riverhounds had a similar finish to their 2024 campaign, falling 1-0 to Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Pittsburgh lost leading goalscorer scorer Edward Kizza, but added USL veteran Augustine Williams to the roster in the offseason. Williams' 76 regular season goals are the fifth most in the league's modern era (since 2010) and the second most among active players in the league,

The club also retained key players like Eric Dick, the 2024 USL Championship Goal Keeper of the Year.

Led by the experienced Bob Lilley, who has a career 118-54-67 record in his time as the Riverhounds head coach, Pittsburgh has consistently been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in recent years.

NEXT UP

NCFC will remain at home for a Week 2 matchup against Loudon United FC at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for this match are available here.

Saturday, March 8 | 7 p.m. ET | First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park

