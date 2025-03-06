Phoenix Rising Debuts New Food Items

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising is unveiling a new revamped menu in 2025.

The club is unveiling an all-new, revamped menu for 2025, featuring locally inspired flavors tailored to Phoenix Rising's vibrant fanbase. In addition to the new menu items, the club has expanded its concession locations, including a brand-new grab-and-go station in the northeast concourse.

"The club has always offered a wide variety of food options at different price points, including local food trucks on match days. Now, we also feature food that carries our branding and reflects our community," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "As we continue to be the best value and most family-friendly live entertainment option in the Valley, it was important to create a value menu with unique items at low prices for families attending games, while also streamlining transactions for convenience. We're excited for fans to experience these upgrades in person this season."

Season ticket members will also enjoy an extra perk this season-15% off select items at all bars and all food trucks during matches.

What's New

Rising's 4-3-3 Value Menu

Available for select games - May 31, August 2, and August 30 - enjoy concession items at an unbeatable price:

$4 All Beef Hot Dog

$3 12oz Modelo

$3 16oz AZ Lemonade

Rising Nachos

Fresh Baked Tortilla Chips served in a pizza box topped with Chicken Tinga, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Beans, Cilantro, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream and sprinkled with hot Cheeto dust.

Price: $18

Location: Northeast Grab-N-Go

The Chorta

Fresh Baked Bolillo, Vanilla Ice Cream, Cinnamon Sugar Churro, Blackberry, Raspberry Jam, and vanilla crumble.

Price: $12

Location: Northeast Grab-N-Go

Red and Black Rising Kettle Corn

The Rising Blend - caramel kettle corn mixed with hot Cheeto kettle corn.

Price: $12

Location: All Container Bars, Maddie B's Popcorn Tent, Northeast Grab-N-Go

Maddie B's Chicago Popcorn

Kettle Corn, Plain Butter, Jalapeno, Cheese, Caramel & Phoenix Rising Blend

Price: $12

Location: Maddie B's Popcorn Tent

