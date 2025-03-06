The Hometown Kid Is Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Sergio Rivas
March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the signing of Albuquerque-native, midfielder Sergio Rivas ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Rivas returns for his fifth season with New Mexico United. He arrived in Albuquerque in 2021, and has been a key player for United in the midfield.
"We're very excited to welcome Sergio back to New Mexico United," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Sergio has put in terrific work throughout the preseason, and will be an important player for us in 2025. He is a terrific representation of what New Mexicans can achieve through hard work and dedication."
In his five seasons with New Mexico United, Rivas has made 117 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals, good for sixth-most in club history. Rivas attended Cibola High School in Albuquerque, before attending Seattle University, where he earned all conference honors. After two years with Reno 1868 FC, he joined New Mexico in 2021.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 6, 2025
- Switchbacks Giveback Program Impact Throughout 2024 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Forward Sebastián Guenzatti - Detroit City FC
- The Hometown Kid Is Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Sergio Rivas - New Mexico United
- El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2025 'Midnight Kit' - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hounds Sign Hometown GK Ben Martino - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Legion FC Adds Roman Torres on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Debut Anniversary Kit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Adds Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd on Loan from Chicago Fire FC - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Single-Game Tickets for First Five Home Games on Sale Now - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- The Hometown Kid Is Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Sergio Rivas
- New Mexico United Announces English TV Partnership with KRQE Media Group, Weekly Television Show, Live Match Streams
- New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Goal-Scoring Forward Thomas Amang
- New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Defender Jaylin Lindsey
- There's a Glitch in the System: New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Home "Glitch Kit"