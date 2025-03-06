The Hometown Kid Is Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Sergio Rivas

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the signing of Albuquerque-native, midfielder Sergio Rivas ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Rivas returns for his fifth season with New Mexico United. He arrived in Albuquerque in 2021, and has been a key player for United in the midfield.

"We're very excited to welcome Sergio back to New Mexico United," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Sergio has put in terrific work throughout the preseason, and will be an important player for us in 2025. He is a terrific representation of what New Mexicans can achieve through hard work and dedication."

In his five seasons with New Mexico United, Rivas has made 117 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals, good for sixth-most in club history. Rivas attended Cibola High School in Albuquerque, before attending Seattle University, where he earned all conference honors. After two years with Reno 1868 FC, he joined New Mexico in 2021.

