FC Tulsa Adds Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd on Loan from Chicago Fire FC

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today it has signed Bryan Dowd on loan from MLS side Chicago Fire FC, pending league and federation approval.

Dowd, 22, joins Tulsa after making seven starts on loan with Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro, where he recorded one clean sheet and 34 saves, with a 73.9% save percentage. A multi-sport standout, Dowd was selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after leading Notre Dame men's soccer to the 2023 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship. In the final, Notre Dame fell to Clemson, 2-1.

"In Bryan, we are getting a goalkeeper with a lot of potential," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager of FC Tulsa. "He is a hard-working, dedicated goalkeeper who will add to a very strong group of goalkeepers, and his desire to succeed matches aligns with the DNA of the group. We look forward to Bryan contributing to our success this season."

A native of Willow Springs, Ill., Dowd posted career-highs in saves (70), save percentage (0.824), goals-against average (0.699), clean sheets (11) and wins (12) during his senior season. He was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy and earned Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Year, becoming the first goalkeeper in the publication's history to win the honor. In addition to his role as Notre Dame's starting goalkeeper, Dowd also served as a backup kicker for the Notre Dame Football team.

Dowd's senior season also earned him ACC Goalkeeper of the Year and All-ACC First Team honors, along with a spot on the NCAA College Cup All-Tournament Team. His postseason run included a crucial penalty-shootout save in the Round of 16 against Western Michigan, helping the Fighting Irish to their third College Cup.

Before joining Notre Dame, Dowd was a member of the Chicago Fire Academy and Chicago FC United. He has also represented the U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team at the international level.

