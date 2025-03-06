Tampa Bay Rowdies Debut Anniversary Kit

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies today unveiled The Anniversary Kits, the club's 2025 CHARLY Primary (white) and Secondary (green) kits, which proudly feature an anniversary crest commemorating 50 years of Rowdies soccer. Inspired by the theme of passing the torch, Rowdies fans will get their first look at the kits in action in the season opener on Saturday, March 8, against Las Vegas Lights FC.

"We're thrilled to share The Anniversary Kits with our fans ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season," said Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "It is only natural as we celebrate our 50th anniversary this season that our kits reflect our rich history. After half a century, there's still so much pride and special memories for our fans and past players attached to those classic hoop sleeves and the Rowdies Green and Gold colors. It's been a pleasure to collaborate with CHARLY to create a look that celebrates our unique heritage with a nod to our future."

The Anniversary Kits feature iconic styling paying tribute to Tampa Bay's original 1975 kits. Both kits feature a return to the original 1975 classic collar and iconic green and gold hoop sleeves.

In addition to the commemorative 50th anniversary crest with enhanced color detail and a white-out version of the crest for the secondary kit, the kits feature an embossed COYR representing "Come on you Rowdies!" This lives on both jerseys near the bottom right-side hem that captures that spirit of the Rowdies faithful.

"The history of the Rowdies is iconic, not only to the Tampa Bay region but to North American soccer," said Sports Marketing Director Mauricio Rodríguez Vallejo. "We are proud to work with the team to make their vision for the 50th anniversary kits a reality."

The Anniversary Kits are now available to purchase online at The Bay Republic (TheBayRepublic.com), the Official Team Retailer of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, alongside recently released Rowdies CHARLY training gear. Additional specialty 50th Anniversary merchandise will be available to purchase in the coming weeks ahead of the club's 2025 Home Opener on Saturday, April 12. Follow The Bay Republic on Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok @thebayrepublic.

