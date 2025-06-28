Jacquesson Fires Hounds to Jäger Cup Win

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Bertin Jacquesson's goal early in the match was the only tally of the night, and it gave the Pittsburgh Riverhounds a 1-0 win over Westchester SC in the USL Jägermeister Cup tonight at Highmark Stadium.

It was the first goal of the season for Jacquesson, who began the year late after a preseason injury, and Hounds goalkeeper Jacob Randolph made two saves for his second shutout of the season across all competitions.

Despite the win, the Hounds can no longer advance in the Jägermeister Cup with their 1-2-0 record after Hartford Athletic drew with Detroit City FC tonight. Westchester, a USL League One team, is also eliminated at 0-3-0.

First half

The early stages were a feeling-out process between two team that had never faced each other, though an early header won by Westchester's Sebastian Palma could have been dangerous but sailed over the bar.

In the 15th minute, the Hounds put together a good team move down the left side to get on the board. Robbie Mertz and Junior Etou combined on a series of give-and-go passes that sprung Etou toward the goal line on the left. Jacquesson made the near post run and turned Etou's low pass into the net with his first touch.

Jacquesson nearly doubled the lead 10 minutes later after Mertz chipped a pass through on the right to a wide-open Bradley Sample. Sample picked out Jacquesson with his pass to the front of goal, but Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacomen - a Pittsburgh native and former Hounds Academy player - hurried across his goal to make an close-range stop.

Second half

One of Westchester's best chances came minutes after the break, when former Hounds striker J.C. Obregón teed up a bouncing ball on his right foot but fired the shot from inside the box over the goal.

Etou nearly created a second goal in the 55th minute, but his curling pass from the left was too long for Mertz to reach, and Jacomen arrived to the ball just before Jacquesson.

The Hounds searched for an insurance goal, but Jacomen denied them in the 86th minute with a lunging stop to his right to deny Augi Williams in a 1-on-1 situation, before recovering to deny Charles Ahl with a spectacular save diving back the other direction to tip the ball wide.

Modelo Man of the Match

Bertin Jacquesson got into the scoring column and was active leading the line. He finished with four total shots, won six of his team-leading 12 duels and had a pair of successful dribbles before coming off in the 68th minute.

What's next?

With three wins from four June matches, the Hounds turn back to USL Championship play for the return of an old Highmark Stadium tradition - the Independence Day game. The Hounds (5-6-2) will host Western Conference leaders New Mexico United (8-4-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 4 with fans invited to stay in the stadium for City of Pittsburgh fireworks after the match.







