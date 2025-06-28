Athletic Remain Undefeated in Jägermeister Cup After 2-2 Draw

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic played Detroit City FC to a 2-2 draw in both team's third game of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Michigan side earned an extra point in the tournament standings after winning a penalty kick shootout 3-2.

Less than 90 seconds into the game, Hartford netted the first goal of the match. Emmanuel Samadia made a run down the sideline and put a cross into the box. Waiting at the front post, Mamadou Dieng jumped to get his head on the end of it and flick the ball back towards the PK spot. Sebastian Anderson was there to receive it, controlling the ball and carefully placing it into the bottom left corner to put the Boys in Green on the scoreboard. It's Anderson's first goal in Green and Blue.

Detroit leveled the score at one after they were awarded a corner kick in the 16th minute. As the ball came across the goal, Alassane Ates Diouf headed it back the way it came. Matthew Sheldon was at the post ready to head the ball into the back of the net.

In the 22nd minute, Antony Siaha made a spectacular save to ensure Detroit City didn't pull ahead. Darren Smith received a long ball just outside of Hartford's 18-yard box. He fired off a shot but TJ Presthus got a foot in front of it to block Smith's attempt. The rebound fell to Diouf who laid it off to Jeciel Cedeño. His left footed shot was headed for the upper 90, but Siaha propelled his 6'5" frame into the air to make a diving save.

Hartford pulled ahead once again in the 28th minute. Jonathan Jiménez received the ball near midfield and charged towards goal, beating two Detroit players. He played the ball to Michee Ngalina who took a touch then slotted the ball perfectly into the bottom right corner with his left foot.

In the 72nd minute, Sebastian Anderson was fouled near the sideline, giving the Green & Blue a dangerous free kick opportunity. Samuel Careaga lofted the ball into the danger zone, where Joe Farrell rose above his defenders to get a head on the end of it. Detroit GK Carlos Herrera's diving save hit the post and bounced back into the scrum but was quickly cleared by a DCFC defender.

With just stoppage time left in the match, Detroit netted another to tie up the score. The away team was awarded a free kick just outside the corner of the 18-yard box, which Sheldon converted to complete his brace.

The score remained tied until the end of regulation time. As this was a USL Jägermeister Cup match, the game continued to penalty kicks in order to determine who would receive an extra point in the standings.

Detroit scored three of their attempts, with Siaha making two crucial saves, while the Boys in Green scored two, giving DCFC the extra point.

Hartford Athletic is back at home on Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 PM when they take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are available here.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD DETROIT

Shots 9 20

Shots On Target 4 4

Corners 3 8

Fouls 21 13

Offsides 1 1

Possession 48.4 51.6

Passing Accuracy 76.3% 79.1%

Saves 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD DETROIT

2 ¬Â² - Sebastian Anderson 16 ¬Â² - Matthew Sheldon (Alassane Ates Diouf)

29 ¬Â² - Michee Ngalina (Jonathan Jiménez Vargas) 90 ¬Â² - Matthew Sheldon

PENALTY KICKS

HARTFORD DETROIT

X X

X X

O O

O O

X O

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD DETROIT

54 ¬Â² - Jonathan Jiménez Vargas (Yellow) 27 ¬Â² - Devon Amoo-Mensah (Yellow)

74 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow) 52 ¬Â² - Ryan Williams (Yellow)

77 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow) 68 ¬Â² - Stephen Carroll (Yellow)

90 ¬Â² - Bench (Yellow) 90+6 ¬Â² - Haruki Yamazaki (Yellow)

90+4 ¬Â² - Adewale Obalola (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD DETROIT

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 21 (GK) Carlos Herrera

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 30 (DF) Devon Amoo-Mensah (Alexander Villanueva, 46 ¬Â²)

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 12 (DF) Michael Bryant

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 4 (DF) Shane Wiedt

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 5 (DF) Stephen Carroll

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 39 (MF) Ryan Williams

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga (Arturo Diz Pe, 78 ¬Â²) 8 (MF) Abdoulaye Diop (Haruki Yamazaki, 64 ¬Â²)

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Beverly Makangila, 64 ¬Â²) 10 (MF) Jeciel Cedeño Benavides (Sebastian Guenzatti, 72 ¬Â²)

17 (MF) Jonathan Jiménez Vargas (Adewale Obalola, 64 ¬Â²) 32 (MF) Alassane Ates Diouf

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 13 (MF) Matthew Sheldon

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 7 (FW) Darren Smith (Connor Rutz, 64 ¬Â²)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.