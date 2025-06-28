LouCity's Home Game against North Carolina Postponed to 6 p.m. Sunday

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's home game against North Carolina FC - originally scheduled to be played Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium - has been postponed to 6 p.m. Sunday due to travel delays within the North Carolina party.

All tickets purchased will be honored Sunday, and tickets remain available by visiting LouCity.com or via SeatGeek. Ticket holders who cannot make the new game date can email tickets@loucity.com to get in contact with a representative.

Lynn Family Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and water at stadium bars.

LouCity's matchup with North Carolina takes place as part of the USL Jägermeister Cup's group stage. It's a critical cup match for both teams, with City and North Carolina level on three points through two of the four total group stage matches. The pair are chasing down Group Five's current leader, Loudoun United, who sit on six points heading into the weekend.

