Sulte Saves Dramatic Shootout Victory

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made two saves in penalty kicks to give his team a 7-6 shoot-out win to earn an extra point that keeps the Boys in Blue on top of the USL Jägermeister Cup Group 3 standings after a wild 1(7):1(6) match vs. Birmingham Legion FC at Carroll Stadium.

With the shootout tied 4-4, the 6'7 Sulte dove to his right to thwart Ronaldo Damus' potential game-winning shot to keep his team alive.

After Josh O'Brien gave the Boys in Blue a 7-6 lead in the shootout, Sulte again dove to his right, but this time he used his left hand to deflect Erik Centeno's attempt and give his team the shootout triumph.

Indy Eleven trailed the shootout after a save by Birmingham keeper Fernando Delgado on the first attempt of the shootout. The subsequent Boys in Blue shooters-Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Finn McRobb, Bruno Rendon, and Elliot Collier all were successful to set the stage for roommates O'Brien and Sulte to seal the deal.

The Boys in Blue are now 2-0-1 in USL Jägermeister Cup play with eight points atop Group 3, with Birmingham one point behind with seven points. The final round of group play will be on July 26 when Indy Eleven hosts FC Tulsa. The winner of the group + the two best second-place finishers will advance to the quarterfinals of the 38-team tournament on August 20.

There was plenty of action in regulation with Birmingham applying the pressure early. Sulte made an amazing kick save in the 21st minute with his left foot on a close-range shot by Danny Trejo to keep the match scoreless.

Indy Eleven broke through in the 28th minute when midfielder Oliver Brynéus curled a left-footed ball from the left side to the far post where O'Brien headed it home. It was O'Brien's second career goal for the Boys in Blue and the first career point for Brynéus.

The home team had two good chances to add to its 1-0 lead late in the first half. In the 43rd minute, Brynéus intercepted a pass at midfield and dribbled down the left sideline, playing a ball forward to forward Maalique Foster. Foster made a spin move outside the area and centered in back to Brynéus, who made a quick touch to midfielder Cam Lindley. Lindley took one dribble and uncorked a laser from outside the area that caromed off the crossbar.

A minute later in the 44th, Quinn started another scoring chance sequence with an outlet pass down the left sideline to Foster. Foster played a beautiful diagonal pass inside the area to Lindley, who touched it to forward Elvis Amoh, but his shot just missed.

Trailing 1-0, Birmingham started the second half quickly with another shot from inside the six by Trejo in the 49th minute. This time, Sulte closed his legs like a hockey goalie to stop the shot with his left leg.

In the 94th minute, Preston Tabort Etaka scored on a free kick to necessitate the Boys in Blue's first-ever PK shootout at Carroll Stadium. It was the first Jägermeister Cup allowed by Indy Eleven in its three matches in the event this season.

The Indy Eleven "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" continues with "Hometown Heroes" on Saturday, July 5 vs. Monterey Bay F.C. at 7:30 pm at Carroll Stadium, with fireworks after the match.

Fans can enter a "Summer of Soccer Getaway presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" sweepstakes, with the Grand Prize a fly away trip for two to the Boys in Blue away match at Charleston on Saturday, September 6 with flights, hotel and a food stipend included. Additional prizes include a bundle of an Indy Eleven signed jersey, scarf, and a $25 gift card to the Indy Eleven Shop. Deadline is July 14.

Sign up to the Indy Eleven newsletter for further information on how to enter and follow Indy Eleven and Indy Roof & Restoration on Facebook, Instagram, and X to learn more.

In addition to the sweepstakes, there will be social media giveaways and exclusive merchandise drops for the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration."

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Jägermeister Cup

Indy Eleven 1(7):1(6) Birmingham Legion FC

Sat., June 28, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 85 degrees

Attendance: 9,028

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Records

Indy Eleven: 2-0-1 (+5), 8 pts; #1 in Group 3

Birmingham Legion FC: 2-0-1 (+3), 7 pts; #2 in Group 3

Scoring Summary

IND - Josh O'Brien (Oliver Brynéus) 28'

BHM - Preston Tabort Etaka 90'+4

Discipline Summary

IND - Josh O'Brien (caution) 50'

IND - James Musa (caution) 69'

IND - James Murphy (caution) 88'

BHM - Tyler Pasher (caution) 90'+6

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Hayden White, Oliver Brynéus (Finn McRobb 67'), Bruno Rendon, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy (Jack Blake 88'), Cam Lindley, Maalique Foster (Elliot Collier 82'), Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 82').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Pat Hogan, Edward Kizza, Reice Charles-Cook.

Birmingham Legion FC line-up: Fernando Delgado, Moses Mensah (Erik Centeno 85'), Phanuel Kavita, Ramiz Hamouda (Santiago Suarez 52'), Tyler Pasher, Danny Trejo (Preston Tabort Etaka 77'), Sebastian Tregarthen (Stephen Turnbull 77'), Edwin Laszo, Enzo Martínez (captain) (Sam McIllhatton 85'), Jake Rufe (Kobe Hernandez-Foster 77'), Ronaldo Damus.

Birmingham Legion FC subs not used: Matt Van Oekel.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.