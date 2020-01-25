Sutter's OT Shortie Wins it for Reign
January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got a shorthanded, overtime game-winning goal from forward Brett Sutter as they defeated the Stockton Heat by a 4-3 final on Friday evening. Ontario also got goals from Sheldon Rempal, Mikey Eyssimont and Matt Luff, in addition to 37 saves from Cal Petersen, in the victory.
Date: January 24, 2020
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/STKONT124BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/STKONT124Photos
ONT Record: (19-18-4-1)
STK Record: (24-10-3-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 2 1 1 4
STK 1 1 1 0 3
Shots PP
ONT 39 0/2
STK 40 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Brett Sutter (ONT)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Glenn Gawdin (STK)
W: Cal Petersen (16-15-4)
L: Artyom Zagidulin (14-4-3)
Next Game: Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ San Jose - 7:00 PM @ SAP Center
