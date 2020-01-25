Sutter's OT Shortie Wins it for Reign

The Ontario Reign got a shorthanded, overtime game-winning goal from forward Brett Sutter as they defeated the Stockton Heat by a 4-3 final on Friday evening. Ontario also got goals from Sheldon Rempal, Mikey Eyssimont and Matt Luff, in addition to 37 saves from Cal Petersen, in the victory.

Date: January 24, 2020

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/STKONT124BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/STKONT124Photos

ONT Record: (19-18-4-1)

STK Record: (24-10-3-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 1 1 4

STK 1 1 1 0 3

Shots PP

ONT 39 0/2

STK 40 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Brett Sutter (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Glenn Gawdin (STK)

W: Cal Petersen (16-15-4)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (14-4-3)

Next Game: Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ San Jose - 7:00 PM @ SAP Center

