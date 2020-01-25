Marlies Close out Road Trip Today in Cleveland

The Marlies wrap up their eight-game road trip today, squaring off against the Monsters in the second half of a back-to-back in Cleveland.

Toronto faced another tough loss last night, falling 5-2 after two empty net goals in the final minute of play sealed the win for the Monsters. With the regular season series between these north division rivals now even at two apiece, an important two points are on the line as the Marlies look to climb their way out of this slump and back into a playoff position. The Marlies are 2-7-0-1 in their past 10 games and will want to close out this road trip on a high note before heading back to Toronto for a three-game home stand.

With two assists in last night's contest, Timothy Liljegren now has 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) in his last 10 games and has recorded a point (1-9-10) in eight consecutive games. Yesterday was Liljegren's sixth multi-point game of the season.

It's a quick turnaround for both teams as puck drops at 1:00 PM at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Fans can catch the action on AHLTV or follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

21-17-2-2 Overall Record 19-20-2-2

2-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-1-0-1

0-3-0-1 Streak 1-0-1-0

137 Goals For 118

137 Goals Against 126

22.7% Power Play Percentage 13.7%

77.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.9%

K. Agostino (20) Leading Goal Scorer S. Matteau (9)

S. Vigneault (9)

K. Agostino (33) Leading Points Scorer A. Clendening (29)

K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader V. Vehvilainen (9)

