Game 40 Preview: Bakersfield at Tucson

January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners





Game #40 - Bakersfield (18-18-4-1) at Tucson (28-10-1-0)

7 PM MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Tim Mayer (#19), Patrick Hanrahan (#52)

Linesmen: Jonathan Deschamps (#84), Rob Fary (#32)

The best way to chase away a defeat is by having the chance to swap that result just 24 hours later against the same team.

Tonight, Tucson will seek to do so against the Bakersfield Condors, American Hockey League affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, at Tucson Arena.

Three Things

1) The Roadrunners only have 10 regulation losses this season, which is outstanding considering tonight is game #40 already. In those 10, Tucson's scored a combined 14 goals, only scoring more than two goals once in those ten occasions. So, the trend? If the team creates offense, they're fine. Last night they weren't able to and both Head Coach Jay Varady, as well as All-Star defenseman Kyle Capobianco, were quick to credit Bakersfield for being a tough team to do so. Yesterday we noted their talented and stingy defense and it came to fruition. Will they be able to create more against them tonight? It's cliché, but the answer to that was, "if we're able to get more pucks to the net". The team only totaled 23 shots in each of their last two games, far and away their lowest two-game total of the season.

2) We had just spoke in similar fashion regarding San Diego earlier this week, but if Bakersfield is able to keep their current roster in tact AND receive the goaltending they've been receiving lately, they very much so should be a playoff team. On the outside looking in, for now, that could change tonight with a win and an Ontario loss at San Jose. Okay, too early to be looking at hypothetical postseason scenarios, however, in reference to the nine regulation losses Tucson had taken this season, several of them were cases of the Roadrunners "playing themselves" out of the game, whether that be to penalty trouble, poor puck management, etc. Last night though was much more of a scenario of the other team playing to their strengths and more so beating Tucson. Credit to the Condors, they've got a good roster for this level now.

3) Was last night the best night of Ivan Prosvetov's young career? No, but again, two goals doesn't win you many hockey games. It's not logical to peg the defeat on him. As Michael Bunting mentions below, he also kept the team in it a few times when it could've become worse than a one-goal game. Should the goaltending rotation stick to schedule tonight, Adin Hill would be in line to make his first start at Tucson Arena since the first week in December. #33's numbers at Tucson Arena this season? 5-0 with a .942 save percentage. Excellent.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting on last night now having had some time to break it down...

"I thought we played pretty well. I think we had a few good chances that we just need to bury. Ivan held us in there quite a few times, but, again, I think we played well, we just need to finish."

Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting on what Bakersfield did well Friday...

"They had a lot of blocked shots, so clearly we need to work on getting shots through. If we get those shots through, the game is a lot different and we'll have more chances to put the puck in the net."

Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting on what needs to change going into tonight...

"When you get a full five-on-three, you've got to score. They played it well though and that's hockey. If we start getting a few more power play goals, which, I think we outnumbered them [in attempts] and if we bear down there, we'll be good."

Number to Know

6. Bakersfield has now won six straight meetings in Southern Arizona. Can that get snapped tonight?

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

