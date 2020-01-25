Belleville's Formenton Added to Rosters for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced a change to the playing rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held this Sunday and Monday, January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Belleville Senators forward Alex Formenton has been added to the North Division roster. In addition, the AHL announced that Belleville's Josh Norris will be unavailable for the event.

Formenton, a second-round draft pick by Ottawa in 2017, ranks fifth in the AHL in rookie scoring this season with 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games with Belleville.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.

Rosters as of Jan. 25:

Atlantic Division All-Stars

D Sebastian Aho, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2nd appearance)

D Jake Bean, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

F Paul Carey, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Morgan Frost, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

D Joey Keane, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Vinni Lettieri, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Sam Miletic, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

F Matt Moulson ("C"), Hershey Bears (1st)

G Alex Nedeljkovic, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

F Jack Studnicka, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Owen Tippett, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

G Vitek Vanecek, Hershey Bears (2nd)

Coach: Kris Knoblauch, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

North Division All-Stars

F Joey Anderson, Binghamton Devils (1st appearance)

F Rudolfs Balcers, Belleville Senators (2nd)

F Alex Barre-Boulet, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Drake Batherson, Belleville Senators (2nd)

F Reid Boucher, Utica Comets (3rd)

D Adam Clendening, Cleveland Monsters (2nd)

F Alex Formenton, Belleville Senators (1st)

D Cameron Gaunce, Syracuse Crunch (2nd)

F Charles Hudon, Laval Rocket (2nd)

G Jonas Johansson, Rochester Americans (1st)

G Kasimir Kaskisuo, Toronto Marlies (1st)

D Brogan Rafferty, Utica Comets (1st)

Coach: Chris Taylor, Rochester Americans (1st)

Central Division All-Stars

F Sam Anas, Iowa Wild (1st appearance)

D Alexandre Carrier, Milwaukee Admirals (2nd)

F Lucas Elvenes, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Matthew Ford ("C"), Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Jansen Harkins, Manitoba Moose (1st)

G Connor Ingram, Milwaukee Admirals (2nd)

G Kevin Lankinen, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Joel L'Esperance, Texas Stars (2nd)

F Gerald Mayhew, Iowa Wild (1st)

D Brennan Menell, Iowa Wild (1st)

D Derrick Pouliot, San Antonio Rampage (2nd)

F Chris Terry, Grand Rapids Griffins (5th)

Coach: Karl Taylor, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Tyler Benson, Bakersfield Condors (1st appearance)

F Joachim Blichfeld, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

D Evan Bouchard, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

F Brayden Burke, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

D Kyle Capobianco, Tucson Roadrunners (3rd)

D Kale Clague, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Martin Frk, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Glenn Gawdin, Stockton Heat (1st)

G Cal Petersen, Ontario Reign (2nd)

G Anthony Stolarz, San Diego Gulls (2nd)

F T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (3rd)

D Chris Wideman, San Diego Gulls (2nd)

Coach: Jay Varady, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

