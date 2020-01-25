San Antonio Rallies for 4-2 Win over Eagles
January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - San Antonio scored three unanswered goals to erase two, one-goal deficits and defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Saturday. A.J. Greer and Jacob MacDonald each found the back of the net in the loss, as Colorado finished the night 2-for-7 on the man-advantage. Rampage goalie Ville Husso earned the win in net, stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced.
A 5-on-3 power play for Colorado late in the first period would produce the game's first goal, as MacDonald stepped into a one-timer from the left-wing circle and lit the lamp to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge with only six seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.
With Colorado still on a 5-on-4 power play to begin the second period, San Antonio would flip the script when forward Austin Poganski collected a rebound in the crease and fed the puck home to tie the game at 1-1 just 1:07 into the middle frame.
The Eagles would still take advantage of what was remaining on the power play, as Greer would move in tight and deflect a puck past Husso to put Colorado on top 2-1 at the 1:40 mark of the period.
San Antonio would level the score for a second time when a delayed penalty against the Eagles allowed the Rampage to work the puck to forward Nathan Walker on the right-wing boards, where he would belt a one-timer into the back of the net. The tally would tie the game at 2-2 with 11:36 remaining in the second stanza. The two teams would head to the second intermission with the game still deadlocked at 2-2.
Defenseman Joey LaLeggia would give San Antonio its first lead of the night when he raced through the right-wing circle before cutting to the top of the crease and feeding a shot past Werner to give the Rampage a 3-2 edge at the 8:24 mark of the third period.
San Antonio would put the game on ice when forward Jordan Nolan unfurled a shot from the top of the circle that would find the back of the net and stretch the Rampage's lead to 4-2 with only 1:01 remaining in the contest.
Colorado was outshot on the night, 34-27 as the Eagles finished a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 31st at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2020
- San Antonio Rallies for 4-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Sweep Division-Leading Tucson, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Edges out Manitoba 4-3 Saturday - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Holds Lead against Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Squander Two-Goal Lead, Lose 3-2 to Devils in a Shootout - Laval Rocket
- Stars Prevail in 5-3 Victory over Wolves - Texas Stars
- Griffins' Streak Ends on Goal by Grand Rapids Native Gates - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Hold off Crunch for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Can't Hang with Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Bardreau, Hutton each score in the second period on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Earn One Point, Fall to Hershey Bears in Shootout, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Hit All-Star Break with Demonstrative Defeat of Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Rebound with Win at Grand Rapids - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Conclude Play Before All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sweeps Lehigh Valley with 4-2 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Win Shootout Thriller Over Rocket, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Rally Late, Head into All-Star Break with Shootout Win at Providence - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Sens Head into Break with Victory over Utica - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Special Teams Too Much for Comets - Utica Comets
- Penguins Seize 4-2 Win over Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Topple Marlies in Overtime, 5-4 - Cleveland Monsters
- A Look Back at the Senators Road Trip - Belleville Senators
- Formenton Added to AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Game 40 Preview: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville's Formenton Added to Rosters for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Close out Road Trip Today in Cleveland - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, January 25 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Eagles Top Rampage with Third Period Surge - San Antonio Rampage
- LEGO & Autism Awareness Night Is Tonight vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home Spoiled, Rematch Set For Tomorrow - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gawdin Pots a Pair as Heat Earn Point Friday - Stockton Heat
- Sutter's OT Shortie Wins it for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Shuts out Manitoba 1-0 Friday - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.