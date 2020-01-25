San Antonio Rallies for 4-2 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - San Antonio scored three unanswered goals to erase two, one-goal deficits and defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Saturday. A.J. Greer and Jacob MacDonald each found the back of the net in the loss, as Colorado finished the night 2-for-7 on the man-advantage. Rampage goalie Ville Husso earned the win in net, stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

A 5-on-3 power play for Colorado late in the first period would produce the game's first goal, as MacDonald stepped into a one-timer from the left-wing circle and lit the lamp to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge with only six seconds remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.

With Colorado still on a 5-on-4 power play to begin the second period, San Antonio would flip the script when forward Austin Poganski collected a rebound in the crease and fed the puck home to tie the game at 1-1 just 1:07 into the middle frame.

The Eagles would still take advantage of what was remaining on the power play, as Greer would move in tight and deflect a puck past Husso to put Colorado on top 2-1 at the 1:40 mark of the period.

San Antonio would level the score for a second time when a delayed penalty against the Eagles allowed the Rampage to work the puck to forward Nathan Walker on the right-wing boards, where he would belt a one-timer into the back of the net. The tally would tie the game at 2-2 with 11:36 remaining in the second stanza. The two teams would head to the second intermission with the game still deadlocked at 2-2.

Defenseman Joey LaLeggia would give San Antonio its first lead of the night when he raced through the right-wing circle before cutting to the top of the crease and feeding a shot past Werner to give the Rampage a 3-2 edge at the 8:24 mark of the third period.

San Antonio would put the game on ice when forward Jordan Nolan unfurled a shot from the top of the circle that would find the back of the net and stretch the Rampage's lead to 4-2 with only 1:01 remaining in the contest.

Colorado was outshot on the night, 34-27 as the Eagles finished a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 31st at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona.

