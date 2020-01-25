Iowa Holds Lead against Moose
January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (20-26-0-0) were on the losing end of a 4-3 decision against the Iowa Wild (26-14-3-3) on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Wild started off the scoring 8:58 into the first period as Sam Anas capitalized on a man advantage to give Iowa the 1-0 lead. With just over five minutes remaining in the first, Kristian Reichel nearly got the Moose on the board however Iowa's netminder Mat Robson flashed the leather and denied his attempt.
To start the second period, Eric Comrie held the fort for Manitoba as the Wild registered 10 shots on net in the first 8:23 of the period, yet were unable to score on any of those chances. With 9:59 to go in the frame, the AHL's leading goal scorer, Gerald Mayhew, found the back of the net for Iowa and improved their lead to 2-0. With 3:22 remaining in the period, Will Bitten capitalized on a power play making the score 3-0 in favour of the Wild.
With just under eight minutes remaining in the third period, Eric Comrie headed to the bench for the Moose to add an extra attacker. Just a few seconds later, JC Lipon netted the one timer on a fed from Kristian Vesalainen to get the Moose within two. With 2:30 left in the third, Kyle Rau found Manitoba's empty net to give Iowa the 4-1 lead. With 1:30 left in the period, Vesalainen scored for the Moose on a power play making the score 4-2. Just 36 seconds later, Skyler McKenzie capitalized on Cameron Schilling's rebound to get the Moose within one. Despite Manitoba's offensive push in the third frame, the Wild held on to the 4-3 victory.
Quick Hits
With his goal in tonight's matchup, Kristian Vesalainen becomes the third Moose player of the campaign to hit double digits in goals
With his assist in tonight's matchup, Leon Gawanke is currently tied for the lead on Manitoba's current roster with 16 helpers
In scoring his ninth goal of the campaign tonight, Skyler McKenzie set a new AHL career high in tallies What's Next?
After the All-Star break, the Moose will continue on the road and take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Jan. 31. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.
