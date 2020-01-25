Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, January 25

The set-up

The Belleville Senators' road trip is over as they finally return home tonight to face Utica for part two of a home-and-home.

The Senators (26-14-3-1) completed the road trip in style Friday night with a 5-2 win in Utica to take home a 6-1-1 record from the 16-day trip. The win also put the Senators into first place in the North Division, guaranteeing them at least a tie for first in the division heading into the All-Star break Sunday.

Utica (25-16-2-2) have now lost three straight games but still remain in second place in the North, two points behind the Senators.

Despite an incredible 17-4-2 road record this season, the Senators strangely have the worst home record in their division at just 9-10-1-1.

Roster notes

Another day without a transaction for the Senators although the team did lose forward Josh Norris to illness Friday and his status for tonight is questionable.

With Filip Gustavsson starting and winning Friday, Joey Daccord should start for the Senators.

Jonathan Davidsson, Jordan Szwarz, JC Beaudin and Max Veronneau are out for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens are 2-2 against Utica so far this season and Friday's win pushes its all-time record to 9-7 over the Comets.

Who to watch

Morgan Klimchuk notched a goal and an assist Friday night and has now grabbed 16 points (nine goals) in 32 games this season.

Former Senators Francis Perron makes his return to CAA Arena after being traded after the Sens' inaugural season. He has five goals and 17 points in 31 games but has missed time with an eye injury.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

