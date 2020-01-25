Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

(Providence, RI) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears play in their final game before the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. The Bears visit the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center this evening. It's the fifth of six meeting against the Bruins this season, with Hershey entering 1-1-1-1 in the season-series.

Hershey Bears (26-14-2-3) at Providence Bruins (25-16-2-2)

January 25, 2020 | 7:05 PM | Game #46 | Dunkin' Donuts Center

Referees: Brandon Biggers (33), Troy Paterson (29)

Linesmen: Daniel Gauvin (21), Kenneth Gates (91)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT: The Bears earned a 5-2 win last night versus the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. After falling to Springfield on Wednesday by an identical score, the Bears got revenge. Shane Gersich scored in the first period, but the Bears trailed 2-1 after the opening frame despite out shooting the Thunderbirds by a count of 11-5. In the second period, Hershey scored three goals, including power play tallies from Garrett Pilon and Matt Moulson, and a shorthanded marker from Brian Pinho. The lone goal of the third period came into a empty net from Moulson to seal the win for the Bears. Pheonix Copley stopped 25 shots to earn the victory in net, as Hershey went 2-for-5 on the power play, and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

ROAD TO RHODE ISLAND:

The Bears visit the Bruins tonight for the second time this season. Providence is just 5-4-1-0 over the past 10 games, but the club has gone 3-0-1-0 over the past four contests. Hershey is 1-1-1-1 this season in four contests versus Providence. The Bears fell in the club's previous visit to the Dunkin' Donuts Center, dropping a 6-3 decision on Nov. 24. Former Bear Paul Carey leads the way for Providence in the season series with six points (three goals, three assists). On Hershey's side, nearly half of forward Shane Gerisch's points have come versus Providence. Of Gersich's 11 points this season, five (two goals, three assists) have come versus the P-Bruins.

MILESTONE MOULSON:

Forward Matt Moulson skated in his 1000th professional game last night, and it was an evening to remember for the veteran winger. Moulson tallied a pair of goals for the Chocolate and White in the victory. Last night was the 350th career AHL game for the North York, Ontario native. He has collected 298 points in his AHL career, striking for 135 goals and 163 assists. A total of 62 of Moulson's AHL goals have come on the power play.

THE BIG 4-0:

The Bears fired 40 shots on goal last night, establishing a new season-high. The Chocolate and White had previously finished a game with 39 shots on three separate occasions, with the most recent coming on Dec. 21 versus Springfield. Hershey has out shot its opponents in its last four games, and the Bears are currently ranked 19th in the league with 29.64 shots per game.

THREE'S COMPANY:

Forward Philippe Maillet notched three assists in yesterday's victory. It was the second time this season Maillet has tallied three assists in a game, with the previous occasion coming on Jan. 15 at Charlotte. Maillet has scored three points in a game four times this season, with three of those instances coming over his past 10 games. Maillet has collected 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 44 games with Hershey this season. He has a goal and an assist in four games versus the Bruins this year.

