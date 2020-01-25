Formenton Added to AHL All-Star Classic

American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Belleville Senators rookie forward Alex Formenton has been added to the AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.

Formenton will replace fellow Sens rookie Josh Norris who is no longer available for the game.

The 20-year-old has 21 goals this season, the second most amongst rookies in the AHL, and 33 points. His 33 points are fifth among rookies.

He's also tallied four power play goals, the second most on the Sens. He's the teams third highest point-scorer this season.

Formenton will join Rudolfs Balcers and Drake Batherson at the event. He is the sixth Senator to make an All-Star Classic after Balcers, Batherson, Gabriel Gagne, Norris and Christian Wolanin.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic takes place Jan. 26-27.

