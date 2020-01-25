Eagles Top Rampage with Third Period Surge

January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







Jake Walman of the San Antonio Rampage controls the puck against the Colorado Eagles

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Colorado Eagles) Jake Walman of the San Antonio Rampage controls the puck against the Colorado Eagles(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Colorado Eagles)

LOVELAND, CO - TJ Tynan notched a goal and an assist as part of a four-goal third period and Adam Werner made 32 saves, as the Colorado Eagles (22-13-4) skated to a 5-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (14-18-11) on Friday night at Budweiser Events Center.

Zach Nastasiuk netted the lone Rampage goal, as San Antonio's three-game unbeaten streak (1-0-2) came to an end. Adam Wilcox made 19 saves in a losing effort.

The Eagles held a 1-0 lead entering the third period when Mark Alt added to the advantage. At 3:53 of the third, Jake Walman poked a puck off Colin Campbell's stick just inside the Rampage line, but Alt followed up to collect it. The veteran defenseman drifted to the slot for a backhander stopped by Wilcox, but the rebound came right back to Alt for a second try and his third goal of the season.

Just 31 seconds later, the Eagles added to their lead when Tynan waited with the puck behind the net and then floated a pass to the top of the left circle. Jacob MacDonald stepped into a one-timer that beat Wilcox over the glove for MacDonald's eighth goal of the season and a 3-0 Eagles lead.

Nastasiuk broke up the Werner shutout bid at 7:58 of the third period, finding the rebound of a Joey LaLeggia shot and tucking it behind Werner for his fourth of the year. At 10:59 the Eagles restored their three-goal lead with a Campbell deflection, the seventh goal of the year for Campbell making it 4-1.

At 11:52 of the third, the Rampage earned a power play when Erik Condra was sent off for roughing. Trailing by three goals, the Rampage pulled the goaltender for a 6-on-4 advantage. Tynan scored into the empty net shorthanded at 12:48 for his fourth of the year and a 5-1 Eagles lead.

The Rampage have surrendered eight shorthanded goals this season.

The Eagles opened the scoring at 11:19 of the first period when Jayson Megna split the Rampage defense on a stretch pass, beating Wilcox on a breakaway for his 14th of the year.

Eagles rookie defenseman Conor Timmins, playing his first game since Dec. 14, posted two assists on the night. Campbell finished with a goal and an assist.

The loss dropped San Antonio to 5-10-3 on the road this season. It was San Antonio's first road game since Dec. 28 at Texas.

The Rampage are 0-6-0 all-time against the Eagles, a head-to-head series that began when Colorado joined the AHL last season. The Rampage are 0-3-0 all-time at Budweiser Events Center and have been outscored 16-4.

The Eagles have won seven of their last eight games at home.

The Rampage and Eagles square off again on Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 8:05p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Nastasiuk (4)

Adam Wilcox: 19 saves on 23 shots

Power Play: 0-for-2

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Adam Werner - COL

2) Colin Campbell - COL

3) TJ Tynan - COL

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.