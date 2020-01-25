Gawdin Pots a Pair as Heat Earn Point Friday

STOCKTON, Calif. - Glenn Gawdin struck for a pair of goals, including the game-tying strike with just 3.7 seconds left in regulation to help the Heat earn a point in the club's final game before the All Star Break, a 4-3 overtime defeat against Ontario at Stockton Arena. The Heat were able to take a pair of one-goal leads, Gawdin lighting the lamp first for a 1-0 edge and Alan Quine finding the back of the net to put Stockton ahead 2-1 in the second frame, but Ontario was able to counter each time and eventually take a 3-2 lead with just 2:32 left in the contest. After Gawdin's late marker pushed the game to overtime, Ontario captain Brett Sutter was able to light the lamp shorthanded for the winning goal. Artyom Zagidulin made 35 saves in the contest. Stockton returns to action next Saturday, February 1 at home against the Bakersfield Condors.

GOALIES

W: Cal Petersen (40 shots, 37 saves)

OTL: Artyom Zagidulin (39 shots, 35 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Brett Sutter (gwg), Second - Cal Petersen (37 svs), Third - Glenn Gawdin (2g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 40, ONT - 39

Power Plays: STK - 0-2, ONT - 0-3

- Glenn Gawdin opened the scoring with his first shorthanded goal of the season, his 14th marker overall. It was Stockton's first shorthanded goal since December 31, a shutout win over San Jose. He has four goals in Stockton's last four games.

- Assists on Gawdin's marker went to Buddy Robinson, his team-leading third shorthanded point of the season, and Rob Hamilton, his first.

- Alan Quine hit double digits for goals on the year, potting his 10th during the game's second period to put Stockton up 2-1. He heads into the break on a three-game point streak (2g,2a).

- Stockton has points in 20 of 21 games (16-1-2-2) this season when scoring the first goal.

- The Heat are now 3-3-1-0 against Ontario on the year.

UP NEXT

Heat forward Glenn Gawdin will participate in the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday and Monday in Ontario, and Stockton will resume play next Saturday, February 1 against the Bakersfield Condors.

