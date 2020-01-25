A Look Back at the Senators Road Trip

The Belleville Senators are finally home.

The Sens return to Belleville tonight after a mammoth 16-day, eight-game road trip that concluded Friday night with a 5-2 win over Utica.

Over the duration of its trip, Troy Mann's squad put together an impressive 6-1-1 record that sees them sit alone in first place in the North Division.

"It's excellent," Senators head coach Troy Mann said. "To get 13 of 16 points, it's pretty hard to argue with that. It's nice to win the last game and be in first place as well."

The trip started with back-to-back victories in Rochester and then Utica. The Sens then took the team's bus to Toronto to fly to Manitoba where they picked up three of a possible four points.

Belleville then flew into Chicago and connected to Grand Rapids where they grabbed a 4-3 shootout win over the Griffins on Jan. 18.

The team then bussed to Rockford for an afternoon game on Jan. 20 to collect a 3-0 win. The Sens then took a quick drive North to visit Milwaukee the following night where they were beaten in regulation for the first, and only, time on the trip.

The Senators then flew to Syracuse Wednesday afternoon before bussing to Utica where the two teams battled last night.

All in all, the Sens travelled more 7,200 kilometers, via bus and air, visited seven cities, five states and played games in two different time zones. Including players, staff and bus drivers, more than 35 people were on the trip. Eight different hotels were stayed in.

"We're very happy with a stretch like that," Sens forward Morgan Klimchuk said. "I think we've been good on the road all year but when we saw this trip originally we knew how important it was. Obviously, you're going to face a lot of diversity when you're on the road for that long but to get that many points and get a big win Friday feels pretty good."

The Senators host Utica tonight before heading into the AHL All-Star break. The Sens return from the break Thursday before visiting Laval Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets for tonight's North Division match-up with Utica are available.

