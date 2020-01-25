Condors Sweep Division-Leading Tucson, 4-1
January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-18-5; 43pts) swept the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners (28-11-1; 57pts) with a 4-1 win on Saturday. RW Josh Currie scored twice as the Condors win three straight for the first time this season and now enter the AHL All-Star Break.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (17th) from the left-wing circle off a busted play; Assists: Granlund, Benson; Time of goal: 5:59; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (5th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Lowe, Bouchard; Time of goal: 6:41; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 7, TUC - 9
SECOND PERIOD
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Kelly Klima (5th) on the opening shift, wrist shot; Assist: Burke; Time of goal: :58; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK - 10, TUC - 3
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: Currie (18th) one-timer from the left-wing circle; Assists: Lagesson, Granlund; Time of goal: 7:41; BAK leads, 3-1
CONDORS GOAL: C Markus Granlund (5th) empty-net goal; Assists: Cave, Lagesson; Time of goal: 17:28; BAK leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK- 7, TUC - 10
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. Granlund (BAK) 3. Klima (TUC)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/7; TUC - 0.6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 24; TUC - 22
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (15-10-3; 21/22); TUC - Hill (10-4-0; 20/23)
The Condors are 6-0-0 in their last six in Tucson
G Stuart Skinner is 8-3-1 in his last 12 decisions
D Evan Bouchard (4g-7a) has 11 points in his last 14 games
D William Lagesson had two assists
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Matthew Benning
SKILLS COMPETITION SUNDAY; ALL-STAR GAME MONDAY, CHECK IT OUT!
YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY NEXT FRIDAY WITH $2 MICH ULTRA & $1 HOT DOGS
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2020
- San Antonio Rallies for 4-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Sweep Division-Leading Tucson, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Edges out Manitoba 4-3 Saturday - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Holds Lead against Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Squander Two-Goal Lead, Lose 3-2 to Devils in a Shootout - Laval Rocket
- Stars Prevail in 5-3 Victory over Wolves - Texas Stars
- Griffins' Streak Ends on Goal by Grand Rapids Native Gates - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Hold off Crunch for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Can't Hang with Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Bardreau, Hutton each score in the second period on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Earn One Point, Fall to Hershey Bears in Shootout, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Hit All-Star Break with Demonstrative Defeat of Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Rebound with Win at Grand Rapids - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Conclude Play Before All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sweeps Lehigh Valley with 4-2 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Win Shootout Thriller Over Rocket, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Bears Rally Late, Head into All-Star Break with Shootout Win at Providence - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Sens Head into Break with Victory over Utica - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Special Teams Too Much for Comets - Utica Comets
- Penguins Seize 4-2 Win over Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Topple Marlies in Overtime, 5-4 - Cleveland Monsters
- A Look Back at the Senators Road Trip - Belleville Senators
- Formenton Added to AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Game 40 Preview: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville's Formenton Added to Rosters for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Close out Road Trip Today in Cleveland - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, January 25 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Eagles Top Rampage with Third Period Surge - San Antonio Rampage
- LEGO & Autism Awareness Night Is Tonight vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Return Home Spoiled, Rematch Set For Tomorrow - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gawdin Pots a Pair as Heat Earn Point Friday - Stockton Heat
- Sutter's OT Shortie Wins it for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Shuts out Manitoba 1-0 Friday - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.