Condors Sweep Division-Leading Tucson, 4-1

January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-18-5; 43pts) swept the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners (28-11-1; 57pts) with a 4-1 win on Saturday. RW Josh Currie scored twice as the Condors win three straight for the first time this season and now enter the AHL All-Star Break.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (17th) from the left-wing circle off a busted play; Assists: Granlund, Benson; Time of goal: 5:59; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Luke Esposito (5th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Lowe, Bouchard; Time of goal: 6:41; BAK leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 7, TUC - 9

SECOND PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Kelly Klima (5th) on the opening shift, wrist shot; Assist: Burke; Time of goal: :58; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 10, TUC - 3

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: Currie (18th) one-timer from the left-wing circle; Assists: Lagesson, Granlund; Time of goal: 7:41; BAK leads, 3-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Markus Granlund (5th) empty-net goal; Assists: Cave, Lagesson; Time of goal: 17:28; BAK leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK- 7, TUC - 10

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. Granlund (BAK) 3. Klima (TUC)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/7; TUC - 0.6

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 24; TUC - 22

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (15-10-3; 21/22); TUC - Hill (10-4-0; 20/23)

The Condors are 6-0-0 in their last six in Tucson

G Stuart Skinner is 8-3-1 in his last 12 decisions

D Evan Bouchard (4g-7a) has 11 points in his last 14 games

D William Lagesson had two assists

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Brandon Manning, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Miles Koules, Matthew Benning

