3-1 Win Sends Reign into Break
January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign made it nine points from their last five games entering the All-Star break with a 3-1 win over San Jose. Ontario got goals from Paul LaDue, Tobias Bjornfot and Matt Luff, as well as 32 saves from Matthew Villalta, in the victory.
Date: January 25, 2020
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ125BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ125Photos
ONT Record: (20-18-4-1)
SJ Record: (14-22-1-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 3 -- 3
SJ 1 0 0 -- 0
Shots PP
ONT 31 0/3
SJ 31 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)
2. Sasha Chmelevski (SJ)
3. Paul LaDue (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta (4-3-1)
L: Zachary Sawchenko (3-2-1)
Next Game: AHL All-Star Classic - Sunday, January 26 & Monday, January 27 @ Toyota Arena
