3-1 Win Sends Reign into Break

January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign made it nine points from their last five games entering the All-Star break with a 3-1 win over San Jose. Ontario got goals from Paul LaDue, Tobias Bjornfot and Matt Luff, as well as 32 saves from Matthew Villalta, in the victory.

Date: January 25, 2020

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ125BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ125Photos

ONT Record: (20-18-4-1)

SJ Record: (14-22-1-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 3 -- 3

SJ 1 0 0 -- 0

Shots PP

ONT 31 0/3

SJ 31 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)

2. Sasha Chmelevski (SJ)

3. Paul LaDue (ONT)

W: Matthew Villalta (4-3-1)

L: Zachary Sawchenko (3-2-1)

Next Game: AHL All-Star Classic - Sunday, January 26 & Monday, January 27 @ Toyota Arena

