Roadrunners Return Home Spoiled, Rematch Set For Tomorrow

January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Home for the first time in 20 days the Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena was spoiled by a steady Bakersfield Condors club on Friday, falling 3-2.

For the first time in five games Tucson allowed the contest's first goal, with a Cameron Hebig shot beating Ivan Prosvetov over the blocker-side shoulder.

The constantly mentioned "push back" was evident though, as the captain Michael Chaput brought the home side back to even less than six minutes later. After Chaput won the offensive zone faceoff, Michael Bunting swooped in to shuffle the puck back to a point for a Jordan Gross wrist shot, one that found it's way through traffic and stemmed a rebound to the captain for his 13thof the season on the put back.

Even heading into the second, Bakersfield would get two within five minutes once again, with one coming in power play fashion to retake and extend their lead to a 3-1 score.

Once again the home team had a response though, this coming from All-Star Brayden Burke taking a Beau Bennett pass and teeing up a one-time drive for fellow All-Star Kyle Capobianco to bring it back within one.

Despite a near-full five on three to conclude the second and another extended period of time with Prosvetov to the bench in favor of the extra attacker, Tucson was unable to beat Stuart Skinner again, culminating the game in it's 3-2 score.

THEY SAID IT

"We weren't good enough for the full 60 minutes. We let moments in the second period slip away, moments where we didn't play good hockey and they took advantage of it. There were some key moments where we have to capitalize and we have to find a way to generate a little bit more offense now."

Head Coach Jay Varady sharing his reasoning for the team's defeat tonight.

