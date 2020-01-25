LEGO & Autism Awareness Night Is Tonight vs. Milwaukee

January 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Join your IceHogs for LEGO and Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter tonight at 6:00 at the BMO!

The IceHogs are wearing exclusive LEGO and Autism Awareness Night jerseys and hosting an auction benefiting the Autism Program (TAP) Rockford - Easterseals.

The first 1,500 fans receive collectible IceHogs block figures of Dennis Gilbert, Matthew Highmore or Tyler Sikura presented by Rockford Register Star and Hyundai on Perryville.

Autism Awareness Autographed Mystery Pucks are back! Grab one puck for $15 or two for $25 and you could unwrap your favorite IceHogs or Chicago Blackhawks players including Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

