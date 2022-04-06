Storm Chasers and Indians Washed out on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Wednesday's game between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Ind., has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 7, with first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT. Coverage will begin at 4:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Following the season-opening six-game series against Indianapolis, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on April 12 for the 2022 home opener against Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

