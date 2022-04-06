Bisons Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in I-Cubs 8-4 Win
April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Despite a brief ninth-inning rally, the Buffalo Bisons dropped their first game of the season 8-4 as the Iowa Cubs evened up the series at one apiece at Sahlen Field.
Bisons starter Anthony Kay struggled early to find the strike zone, allowing five hits and four runs, three earned, while walking four over 2.2 innings in the loss.
Between the inclement weather, the five combined errors and 16 combined walks, it was a bit of a grind of a game, one that saw 11 total pitchers over the three-and-a-half-hour run time. Cubs starter Conner Menez lasted just 2-plus innings, but it was former Blue Jay farmhand Matt Dermody who came in and threw 3.2 shutout innings of relief and picked up the win in the process.
Three of those errors came on three consecutive plays in the bottom of the second, allowing the Bisons to get on the board after taking advantage of some sloppy Iowa defence. Josh Palacios singled and came around to score in the following frame, but the Bisons wouldn't score again until the ninth.
The Cubs were led offensively by shortstop Dixon Machado, who reached base in his first five plate appearances, and third baseman Levi Jordan, whose two-run homer in the seventh made it an 8-2 ballgame. Despite the 10 hits and eight runs the Bisons' pitchers allowed, they combined to strike out 16 Cubs in the defeat. Jeremy Beasley and Brandon Eisert recorded five K's apiece in 2.1 and two innings, respectively, while lefty Marcus Reyes struck out the side in his lone inning of work.
The Bisons did manage to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth thanks to the three walks issued by Cubs reliever James Bourque, and a two-out Eric Stamets single cashed in a pair of runs which ultimately chased Bourque from the game. The Cubs then brought in righty Aneuris Rosario, who promptly struck out Nick Podkul to end the game.
The Bisons will look to get back in the win column Thursday night with right hander Casey Lawrence on the bump for Herd against fellow righty Adrian Sampson, who threw 35.1 innings for the Chicago Cubs last season to the tune of a 2.80 ERA. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. EST.
