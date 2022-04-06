Knights Fall to Tides 6-5 in Wednesday's Game

(NORFOLK, VA) -- LHP John Parke pitched effectively into the sixth inning and infielder Ryder Jones provided some pop with the bat, but the Charlotte Knights fell to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night by a score of 6-5 from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The Tides scored four runs over the final two innings for the come-from-behind win.

The Knights jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the game with help from Jones, who launched a two-run home run in his Charlotte debut. Jones, a product of Watauga High School in Boone, NC, ripped a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Knights an early 2-0 lead. Two innings later, Jones added to his team's lead as singled home Adam Haseley in the third inning. Jones finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs.

With the Knights ahead by a score of 3-0 in the third, catcher Carlos Pérez continued his solid start to the season. A night after launching his first career Triple-A home run on Tuesday, Pérez added a two-run double on Wednesday night. The Knights had a 5-0 lead after three innings.

Along with the solid offensive start, the Knights received a solid outing from Parke, who gave up just two runs over 5.2 innings pitched in his season debut. The University of South Carolina product allowed six hits and two walks on the night and left the game with a 5-2 lead.

RHP Jhan Mariñez was solid out of Charlotte's bullpen on Wednesday in relief of Parke. Mariñez, who made his first appearance with the Knights exactly 10 years to the day of Wednesday's appearance (4/6/12 also against Norfolk), struck-out one batter over 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Tides battled back over the final two innings of the game and scored four runs off of Charlotte's bullpen. The Tides added two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off reliever Tyler Johnson and then scored two more runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Andrew Perez (0-1, 18.00) to earn the walk-off win.

Perez struck-out the first batter he faced in the ninth inning, but then allowed a walk to Terrin Vavra and a game-tying RBI double from Jahmai Jones. With the game tied at 5-5, the Knights intentionally walked Yusniel Diaz. The next batter, Robert Neustrom singled home Diaz for the game-winning run. The win evened up the series, 1-1.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Tides on Thursday with first pitch on tap for 12:05 p.m. from Harbor Park. RHP Jimmy Lambert is expected to get the game three start for the Knights. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

