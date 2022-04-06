WooSox Start 2-0 Behind Seventh Inning Comeback

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - A late RBI single from Franchy Cordero pushed the Worcester Red Sox (2-0) to a 7-6 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (0-2) on Wednesday night, sealing the season's first late comeback victory at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The WooSox entered the top of the seventh down 6-5, and Jeter Downs began the rally with a one out single to left. After a strikeout, Jacksonville brought Zach Pop out of the bullpen. Pop delivered a first pitch strike to Rob Refsnyder, then allowed a single to right-after an errant throw to third, Downs scampered home to tie the game. Refsnyder got to second on the error, and one batter later, scored on a Cordero go-ahead RBI single. That was the game-winning swing, as Worcester's bullpen held the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless over the final three innings for the second straight night, sealing a 2-0 start to 2022.

Early on, the Jumbo Shrimp grabbed runs in the second, third and fifth against WooSox starter Thomas Pannone. Jacksonville's Erik Gonzalez began the game's scoring with an RBI single, scoring a runner that reached on an error. After a Yolmer Sánchez home run for Worcester, Lewin Diaz added an RBI knock of his own in the third, followed by a JJ Bleday ground-rule RBI double to put the home team up 3-1.

Ryan Fitzgerald came to the plate in the fourth for Worcester with a runner in scoring position, worked the count to 2-2, then smacked a game-tying single past the second baseman. Refsnyder scored, marking Fitzgerald's second RBI in as many games this season. An inning later, Jacksonville extended its lead on a two-run homer by Peyton Burdick.

The WooSox entered the sixth trailing 5-2, facing Jumbo Shrimp reliever Bryan Mitchell for the second straight inning. Triston Casas led off with an opposite field solo homer, his first long ball of the season and his first in Triple-A since his debut at the level last September. Two batters later, Cordero smashed a game-tying two-run shot to left off Mitchell. Over his first two games, the 27-year-old is 3-9 with three RBI and a run scored.

Charles Leblanc homered for the second straight game, putting Jacksonville on top, before Worcester's seventh inning rally.

On the mound, Taylor Cole, John Schreiber, Geoff Hartlieb and Durbin Feltman combined to allow one run over the final 4.1 innings, including retiring 10 straight to close out the win. Feltman's scoreless ninth gave him a save, his first of the season after posting a 2.59 ERA in 17 Triple-A appearances last season.

The WooSox continue the six-game series in Jacksonville Thursday night, as Worcester's Connor Seabold makes his season debut on the mound against Josh Lindgren. Radio coverage is live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

Following an opening week road trip, the WooSox return home to Polar Park for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 3:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Tickets are available at WooSox.com.

