Burleson, Pitching Power Redbirds on Opening Day

April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds celebrated Opening Day of the 2022 regular season in style with a well-rounded 2-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

The 10th overall prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, Alec Burleson, showed why he is so highly touted. With the game tied at one in the bottom of the seventh, Burleson hit a solo home run into the Redbirds left-centerfield bullpen.

The next half inning, with Memphis up 2-1, the left fielder made a game-saving, sliding grab with the bases loaded and just one out. Burleson got back to his feet and made the throw to second to double off the runner and end the inning.

Redbirds Opening Day starter T.J. Zeuch tossed 4.2 innings, allowed one run on five hits and struck out eight Stripers. The Memphis bullpen followed the right-hander's lead, going the final 4.1 innings without allowing a run. Redbirds relievers struck out six and allowed just two hits to help secure the victory. In total, the Redbirds pitching staff stranded 17 runners on base.

Cory Spangenberg also dazzled offensively, registering two hits and stealing a base. The shortstop scored from second base on a Kramer Robertson infield single to plate the first Memphis run.

Junior Fernandez (1-0) earned the win while Jacob Bosiokovic (1) slammed the door in with a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save. Memphis (1-0) returns to AutoZone Park on Thursday afternoon (12:05 first pitch) for game two of the series with Gwinnett (0-1). Cardinals No. 3 prospect Matthew Liberatore is slated to start on the mound for the Redbirds.

