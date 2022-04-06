Bulls to Pay Tribute to 25 Seasons as Rays Affiliate with Throwback Thursdays

April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today the addition of Throwback Thursdays for the 2022 season, honoring the 25-season partnership between the Bulls and their Major League affiliate, the Tampa Bay Rays.

For every Thursday evening home game, Bulls players and coaches will wear specialty uniforms that pay tribute to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays' iconic black uniforms worn during the club's inaugural season in 1998, which was also the Bulls' first year at the Triple-A level. Jerseys will include a specialty patch on the right sleeve honoring the relationship between the clubs. Fans will enjoy a fun throwback theme on each Thursday night, along with the return of Afforda-BULL Eats, featuring a menu of discounted concessions items.

The black jersey, designed in collaboration with Brian Begley, features Durham Bulls across the front in the same style as Tampa Bay's black uniforms from 1998 with a bright blue-green gradient, along with purple numbers. The black hats sport a unique "DB" logo in the same gradient with the Bull leaping in front of the letters. Throwback Thursday replica jerseys and hats will be available from the Ballpark Corner Store online and in-person beginning next week.

Since their first season as a Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate in 1998, the Bulls have won seven Triple-A league titles, including three Triple-A National Championships, while compiling a 1,774-1,500 overall record. That includes winning records in 19 of 23 seasons, along with 16 postseason berths.

The Bulls last year posted an 86-44 record, tallying the highest winning percentage in a full season in franchise history, earning the Triple-A National Championship crown. Since 1998, numerous stars have played in Durham before joining the Rays, including Evan Longoria, David Price, Chris Archer, Wil Myers, Kevin Kiermaier, Ben Zobrist, Blake Snell, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, and, most recently, 2021 Durham Bulls infielder Wander Franco.

Tickets for Throwback Thursday games and all 2022 home dates at the DBAP are now available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

The Bulls began their Triple-A National Title defense on the road in Nashville last night, and will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. First pitch for Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on April 12 is scheduled for 6:35pm.

