Saints Defense Shines, Homers Help in 7-4 Victory over Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints outfield showed off their arms with a couple of assists. Catcher Caleb Hamilton gunned out a couple of base runners. The bats provided some pop in a 7-4 victory over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Saints jumped out to an early first inning lead and it started courtesy of Jose Miranda. He led off the game with a solo homer to left, his third leadoff home run in a Saints uniform and first homer of 2022, to put the Saints on top 1-0. Royce Lewis followed with a double down the left field line. He stole third and Mark Contreras walked. Contreras then swiped second putting two in scoring position. Jake Cave cashed in with a two-run double to give the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The Bats tied the game up in the bottom of the third as the first two hitters reached on a Chuckie Robinson double and a walk to JT Riddle. With one out, Lorenzo Cedrola singled to center and Chuckie Robinson tried to score, but Gilberto Celestino threw a strike to the plate and cut him down. The next hitter, however, TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer to right, his first of the season, tying the game at three.

The Saints got a couple of gifts in the fourth to regain the lead as Curtis Terry led off the inning with a single to center. Jermaine Palacios then reached on a fielding error by shortstop Miguel Hernandez. With one out, Caleb Hamilton walked to load the bases. Jose Miranda's infield single to second scored Terry giving the Saints a 4-3 lead. With two outs, Mark Contreras hit a grounder to second that Riddle bobbled, threw to first, but it was dropped by Jake Bauers allowing another run to score making it 5-3.

The Saints used their second long ball of the game to tack on two more in the seventh. Lewis led off the inning with an infield single to third and Mark Contreras followed with a two-run shot to right, his first of the season, making it 7-3 Saints.

The Bats got one back in the bottom of the inning as Riddle led off the inning with a walk against Jovani Moran. Miguel Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice. Cedrola singled to right, but for the second time on the night an outfielder for the Saints, this time Contreras, threw out a baserunner as Hernandez was gunned out at third. Friedl then walked and Alejo Lopez hit a slow chopper through the right side that knocked home Cedrola cutting the Saints lead to three.

The same two teams meet in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 5:35 p.m. (central). The Saints send RHP Cole Sands (NR) against Bats RHP Randy Wynn (NR).

