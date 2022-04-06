RailRiders Rally to Stop Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders mounted a five-run comeback in the final two innings of Wednesday night's game against the Syracuse Mets. Rob Brantley started the rally with a solo home run, Ryan LaMarre capped it with a two-run double to lead the RailRiders to a 5-3 win.

The Mets and RailRiders were locked in dueling no-hitters to begin the contest. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Hayden Wesneski twirled four no-hit innings before allowing a leadoff single in the fifth. Syracuse starter Mike Montgomery matched Wesneski's four no-hit innings, exiting after recording the final out of the top of the fourth. The RailRiders wouldn't pick up their first hit until the sixth.

Neither team broke through until the home half of the sixth. Mets' third baseman Mark Vientos singled home Johneshwy Fargas on a two-out single. The Mets padded the lead with a two-run home run from Nick Meyer in the last of the seventh, his first long ball of the season.

The RailRiders found offense in the top of the eighth. On the first pitch of the inning, Rob Brantley launched a fly ball tight to the right field foul pole that snuck over the wall for his first RailRiders homer of 2022. Three batters later, Estevan Florial launched his second home run in as many days to bring SWB within one, trailing 3-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took advantage in the top of the ninth, drawing five walks, three of which scored. Brantly sent a fly ball to center to drive in the tying run in Oswaldo Cabrera. LaMarre did the honors with a two-run double to right-center field, splitting the outfielders to give the RailRiders their first lead 5-3.

Shelby Miller relieved in the bottom of the ninth to make his Yankees affiliation debut. A double play induced plus a groundout wrapped up Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first come from behind win of the season. Miller was credited with his first save. Zach Greene (1-0) earned the win. RJ Alvarez was saddled with a blown save (1). Yoan Lopez was handed the loss (0-1). The RailRiders are 2-0 to begin the season.

The Mets and RailRiders will continue the series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com starting with the RailRiders pre-game show at 6:15 p.m.

