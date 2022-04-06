I-Cubs Right the Ship with 8-4 Victory

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-1) bounced back after an Opening Day loss to defeat the Buffalo Bisons (1-1) by a score of 8-4 Wednesday at Sahlen Field.

In complete opposite fashion from yesterday's game, Iowa jumped all over Buffalo's starting pitcher Anthony Kay tonight, scoring five runs on seven hits through the first three frames.

With one run already on the board, Trent Giambrone doubled followed by a single from Dixon Machado to extend Iowa's lead to 3-0 in the second inning. Buffalo got a run back in the home half of the second, but Iowa answered with two more in the top of the third.

Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the third knocked out Iowa starter Conner Menez after two-plus innings. The southpaw allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts in his I-Cubs debut.

Relievers on both sides kept the game at 5-2 until the seventh inning, when Levi Jordan hit a two-run blast to extend Iowa's lead to 7-2. Narciso Crook drove in a run with an infield single to provide the I-Cubs with some insurance.

The Bisons pushed two runs across the plate on a bases-loaded single from Eric Stamets, but Aneuris Rosario closed out the game to earn Iowa's first win of the season, 8-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- After doubling twice in the first game of the season yesterday, Robel Garcia stayed hot, knocking another double in his first at-bat tonight. He recorded his second straight multi-hit effort with a single in the eighth inning. The switch hitter recorded 12 doubles and 52 RBI for the I-Cubs in 2019.

- Five of Iowa's first seven hits tonight were doubles, making seven of their first 10 hits of the 2022 campaign two-baggers.

- After struggling in the opener yesterday, Dixon Machado went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a run driven in, three walks and two stolen bases hitting out of the leadoff spot tonight. Machado hit .261 in 102 games for Iowa in 2019.

- The Norwalk, IA, native and University of Iowa alumni Matt Dermody spun 3.2 scoreless innings of relief for Iowa. He allowed two hits, one walk and struck out one to earn the first win of the year for the I-Cubs.

Iowa and Buffalo are set to play game three of their six-game series tomorrow with a 6:05 ET scheduled first pitch. The I-Cubs return to Principal Park for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12, against Toledo. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

