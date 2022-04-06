Gwinnett Stripers Unveil New Food Options at Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers and concessionaire Professional Sports Catering unveiled today an exciting and mouth-watering menu of new food items coming to Coolray Field for the 2022 season.

Stripers fans will be treated to two all-new concessions staples this season:

All The Fixins - It's down-home Southern fare with a special local flair, including:

BBQ Plates - Choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, seasoned in our house BBQ blend and served alongside two savory sides (creamy mac & cheese, hickory baked beans, or peach slaw).

Pimento Grilled Cheese - A blend of sharp cheddar and sweet-spicy pimento peppers spread in between golden-brown buttered toast.

Bases Loaded Taters- Seasoned wedges topped with shredded fire-roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, queso, green onions, and sour cream.

Fried Vidalia Onion Rings - Thick-cut Vidalia onion rings battered in a subtle blend of spices and served with a zesty horseradish aioli.

Cocktail Cove - Located down the left field line, this new space will serve a unique selection of refreshing frozen cocktails designed to beat the summer heat. Cool off with classic flavors like Strawberry Daiquiri and Piña Coladas, or savor new seasonal creations like Bourbon Lemonade.

The Slow Pour Taproom, Coolray Field's upscale hangout for baseball fans and craft beer connoisseurs alike, will also feature a revamped menu created by Executive Chef Jamerius Sims:

The Reel Deal - Fried catfish topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tartar sauce.

BBQ Brisket Nachos - Topped with smoked BBQ brisket, beer cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, black beans, smoked onions, and sour cream.

The "Knucksie" - Back by popular demand is Coolray Field's original signature sandwich, named by Atlanta Braves legend and Baseball Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro. Smoked pulled pork drizzled in house BBQ sauce is piled high on cornbread and topped with smoked onions, house pickles, and coleslaw.

Other new offerings around Coolray Field include:

Street Tacos - Served street-style on a corn tortilla with your choice of slow-braised beef, fire-roasted chicken, or tender carnitas, topped with onion and cilantro. Choose one of three specialty salsas: jalapeño roasted, fire roasted, or tomatillo.

Brisket Sandwich - Smoked, sliced beef brisket rubbed down in a blend of spices, topped with BBQ sauce, pickles, and onion straws.

Pizza - Choose cheese or pepperoni, made with our house-made pizza sauce and topped with mozzarella on a herbed butter crust.

Beverages - Try "Fish Tail Ale", Slow Pour Brewing's brand-new Stripers-themed beer. Or if you're looking to hydrate, try any of our new flavors of Body Armor from Coca-Cola.

"Food is such an integral part of the ballpark experience," said Erin McCormick, Stripers Vice President and General Manager. "Now when you walk into Coolray Field, you'll find an innovative menu of locally-inspired offerings like Southern-style smoked BBQ, fish po' boys, street tacos, and more. It's the kind of unique culinary experience that matches our fun atmosphere."

All new food items will be available to the public when the Stripers host Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.

Single-game tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers 2022 home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

