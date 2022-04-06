Syracuse Squanders Late Lead, Falls to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 5-3, on Wednesday

April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release









Carlos Rincon had three hits for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Rick Nelson) Carlos Rincon had three hits for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Rick Nelson)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets saw a three-run lead slip away in the final two innings of a 5-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Carlos Rincon had three hits for the Mets.

Both starting pitchers were excellent to begin the game. Mets left-hander Mike Montgomery went four scoreless and hitless innings for Syracuse, allowing just two runners to reach base. Right-hander Hayden Wesneski was even better for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hurling five scoreless innings with four strikeouts while surrendering just two hits.

Syracuse (0-2) scored the game's first run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Johneshwy Fargas reached base with a one-out single. Fargas stole second base then tagged up and advanced to third on a Carlos Cortes fly out to left field. Mark Vientos followed with a two-out single into left field, scoring Fargas and handing Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

The home team added to the lead in the seventh when Nick Meyer smacked a two-run homer over the left-field wall to give Syracuse a 3-0 advantage. It was Meyer's first home run of his Triple-A career.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2-0) struck back in the top of the eighth. The RailRiders' rally began with a Rob Brantly home run on the first pitch of the frame to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Later in the inning, Estevan Florial crushed a solo shot to left-center field to cut the Syracuse lead to one, 3-2.

The RailRiders came all the way back in the ninth. Oswaldo Cabrera and Phillip Evans worked back-to-back walks to begin the inning. After Ronald Guzmán popped out, David Freitas walked to load the bases. Brantly followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Cabrera to knot the game up, 3-3. Ryan LaMarre than lined a ball that one-hopped off the wall in right-center field, scoring two runs to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-3 lead that the RailRiders held on to for the win.

Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue their six-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.