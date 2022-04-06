Sounds Walk off with 5-4 Win over Bulls in Season Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Bulls designated hitter Jim Haley, first baseman Jonathan Aranda, and catcher Ford Proctor all clubbed two hits, however Sounds first baseman Jon Singleton homered while center fielder Corey Ray's game-winning infield single gave the Sounds a 5-4 victory over Durham on Tuesday evening at First Horizon Park.

Singleton smashed a solo shot in the second, while Turang two innings later crushed an RBI triple to right prior to scoring on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 game. The Bulls would cut the deficit to one with two tallies in the fifth, as Haley came plateward on 2B Miles Mastrobuoni's RBI single to right before 3B Vidal Brujan scored on a wild pitch. Nashville, however, would increase the advantage to two courtesy of C Mario Feliciano's RBI single in the seventh.

The Bulls would erase the deficit, though, with a pair of tallies in the ninth, courtesy of Proctor's RBI single to right, followed by SS Tristan Gray's sacrifice fly. Nashville, however, loaded the bases with one out in the last of the ninth to bring up Ray, who smashed an infield single to score 2B Jamie Westbrook and end the contest.

Haley, (2-4, R, BB), Aranda (2-4, R, BB) and Proctor (2-5, RBI) each collected two knocks for the Bulls, while Westbrook (2-3, 2 R) was the lone Sounds hitter to record a multi-hit effort. Nashville reliever Luke Barker (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB) earned the win, in addition to receiving a blown save, while Durham righty Seth Blair (0.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, K) suffered the loss.

The Bulls are set to continue their six-game set in Nashville on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35pm ET. Durham's starter has not yet been determined, while the Sounds are anticipated to give the nod to RHP Caleb Boushley.

Following their six-game road series, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. First pitch for Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on April 12 is scheduled for 6:35pm.

