Friedl Homer, Cedrola 2-Hit Night Not Enough in Loss to St. Paul

April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Reigning Mary E. Barney Team MVP Award Winner TJ Friedl launched a three-run homer for his first hit of the season, but the St. Paul Saints matched the effort with a pair of homers of their own en route to dispatching the Louisville Bats 7-4 Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Friedl homered on a 360-foot, three-run shot to right field in the third inning that scored JT Riddle and Lorenzo Cedrola. The homer erased the Bats' early 3-0 deficit and drew the club even with St. Paul heading into the fourth.

Bats starter Connor Overton then became a victim of a pair of costly defensive miscues that ultimately led to two unearned runs. The right-hander induced a grounder to short to set up a potential double play, but the Bats booted the sharply hit ball to keep both runners alive. Overton again nearly navigated around threats on the basepaths by punching out Royce Lewis for the second out of the frame and rolling Mark Contreras over to second on a routine grounder. However, Jake Bauers dropped the throw at first base to extend the inning and allow an additional run to score.

Jose Miranda and Contreras each homered for St. Paul in the contest. Miranda cleared the fences on the third pitch of the game, while Contreras lifted a two-run shot in the seventh.

Cedrola finished with his second multi-hit effort in as many games this season with a pair of singles tonight. He has now reached base safely in each of his first 11 career Triple-A games and owns an overall on-base streak of 22 consecutive contests dating back to Sept. 4, 2021 with Double-A Chattanooga.

St. Paul and Louisville continue their season-opening six-game series Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field at 6:35 p.m. Bats righty Randy Wynne will square off against Saints right-hander Cole Sands.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.