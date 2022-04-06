Singleton Homers Again But Sounds Falls to Bulls
April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Jon Singleton homered for a second consecutive game to start the season, but it wasn't enough in the Nashville Sounds 9-4 loss to the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Singleton drilled a solo blast off Jack Labosky to straightaway center field to even the game at 1-1.
Nashville starter Caleb Boushley returned for the top of the fifth but ran into trouble after striking out the first batter. After Cal Stevenson walked, Vidal Brujan singled and Isaac Paredes followed with an RBI double to give the Bulls a 2-1 lead.
Thomas Jankins relieved Boushley and was greeted by a bloop single down the left field line by Jonathan Aranda. The base hit scored both runners to give Durham a 4-1 lead.
The Bulls tacked another run on the board before Singleton nearly hit his second home run of the night. With Jonathan Davis on second base after a leadoff double, Singleton hit a rocket to the right field wall. The ball glanced off the glove of Miles Mastrobuoni and Davis scored on the double by Singleton to make it 5-2.
Nashville trimmed the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded but didn't get any closer. Brice Turang struck out and Dustin Peterson popped out to end the threat.
Durham added four runs in the eighth, highlighted by Isaac Paredes' three-run homer.
Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File starts for the Sounds against right-hander Tommy Romero for the Bulls. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds have not started a season 2-0 since 2014. Johnny Hellweg and Jimmy Nelson were the two winning pitchers.
Jon Singleton hit his second home run in as many games to start the season. He is the first Sounds player since Prince Fielder to homer in the team's first two games of the year. Fielder accomplished the feat on April 7 and 8, 2005 vs. New Orleans.
Jonathan Davis, Jon Singleton and Mark Mathias had multi-hit games.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
