Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-0) vs Syracuse Mets (0-1)

Game 2 | Road Game 2 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Hayden Wesneski (No Record) vs RHP Mike Montgomery (No Record)

WESNESKI: 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K, earned win in final 2021 start @ Rochester on 10/2/21 (5-2 W)

MONTGOMERY: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, W in last American game (with SWB) @ Rochester 5/21/21 (6-3 W)

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (April 5, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Syracuse Mets for an Opening Day victory by a 5-0 final. Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial both homered to back Matt Krook's five shutout innings on the road at NBT Bank Stadium.

The RailRiders wasted little time against Syracuse starter Thomas Szapucki. Peraza launched the second pitch he saw for a solo home run to left field. Peraza played eight games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021, hitting one homer in the process. Oswaldo Cabrera, who also had a shortened stint in Triple-A in 2021, followed with a double to deep centerfield. He was later driven in by a Ronald Guzmán single to give the RailRiders a 2-0 lead out of the first.

Krook worked well in his five innings of work as the Opening Day starter. Opening his seventh season in Minor League Baseball, Krook twirled five shutout innings while striking out a total of seven batters. He allowed only one Syracuse Met to reach second base. Reggie McClain, Trevor Lane and Greg Weissert combined for the shutout bid, striking out 14 Mets along the way.

Florial solidified the victory with a three-run, no-doubt home run in the top of the eighth inning off Antonio Santos. The RailRiders tallied eight hits on the evening, four of which went for extra bases (two doubles, two home runs).

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are set for game two of six at NBT Bank Stadium tonight as they search for back-to-back wins on the road to begin the season. During 2021's Opening Series against Syracuse, the RailRiders lost game one then proceeded to take the remaining five of that set. That series also took place in Syracuse. The RailRiders would go on to win a total of six straight after that Opening Day loss, winning their home opener against Lehigh Valley 6-0.

WHO'S WHO? - Entering the season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre features 18 players with Major League experience and seven of the organization's top 30 prospects. Those seven prospects (per Baseball America) are: infielders Oswald Peraza (#2) and Oswaldo Cabrera (#8), pitchers Deivi Garcia (#14), Luis Gil (#4), Hayden Wesneski (#6) and Greg Weissert (#30) and outfielder Estevan Florial (#15).

LUCKY NUMBER 13 - MLB Pipeline recently ranked each Major League organization on their farm system strength. The New York Yankees found themselves in the middle of the pack at number 13, which jumps from last year's mid-season ranking of 19. The breakdown reads, "shortstops are this system's strength, led by Top 100 prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza and with future Top 100 candidates Trey Sweeney and Roderick Arias behind them. Despite sacrificing 14 prospects -- including Top 100 guys Roansy Contreras and Ezequiel Duran -- in trades for Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Clay Holmes, Anthony Rizzo and Jameson Taillon last year, the Yankees still have plenty of Minor League depth."

LUCKY NUMBER 14 - RailRiders pitchers on Opening Night struck out 14 Syracuse batters. Dating back to the 2021 season, that marks three straight games that the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff has tallied double digit strikeouts. In the final two games of 2021 against Rochester, RailRiders pitchers struck out eleven batters in each of those two (October 2 and 3).

HEY HAYDEN - Hayden Wesneski takes the ball for the RailRiders tonight. The righty made just three appearances in Triple-A last season with SWB, two of which were starts. He tossed 11.0 innings with a 1.36 WHIP after starting 15 games in Double-A Somerset (4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP). Wesneski is a five-pitch pitcher, featuring a four-seam and two-seam fastball, as well as a splitter, curveball and slider. He enters the season as the number six Yankees prospect according to Baseball America.

MIKE CHECK - Former RailRider Mike Montgomery toes the slab tonight for the Syracuse Mets. The right-hander is making his Mets debut after starting four games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, spanning 16.2 innings in 2021. He was tabbed as the Opening Day starter against Syracuse on May 5, 2021. The 31 year old then went on to play in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Samsung Lions, making 11 starts to the tune of a 7.56 ERA and a 1.615 WHIP. He has been a member of Royals, Rays, Mariners, Cubs and now Mets organizations.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial returns for his second season with the RailRiders after spending the majority of 2021 in Triple-A (78 games). He promptly started his season strong, going 1 for 3 with a walk and a three-run home run on Tuesday to lock up the Opening Day victory. Florial was big a part of the 2021 offense, finishing among RailRiders leaders in multiple categories: HR (2nd, 13), OBP (2nd, .315), SLG (1st, .404), OPS (1st, .719), runs (1st, 65), walks (2nd, 42), extra base hits (3rd, 31) and total bases (3rd, 126). Florial was the consensus #1 prospect in the Yankees organization heading into the 2019 season, and was #74 in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He enters the 2022 season ranked #10 in the Yankees organization by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

QUICK HITS - Max McDowell picked up three hits last night. It was the 12th time in his career that he completed the feat... Greg Weissert tied a career high with five strikeouts on Tuesday. It was the fourth time he had done it...Oswald Peraza homered on Tuesday. Entering Wednesday, he has played in nine career games with SWB and has nine hits... In ten Opening Day International League games yesterday, a combined five or less runs were scored in seven of them... The RailRiders will make two trips to NBT Stadium this season, totaling 12 games... Only two Major League games are scheduled today (Phillies @ Rays and Orioles @ Tigers)...

IT'S GONNA RAIN, THANKS OLLIE - Two Major League Opening Day games slated for Thursday have already been postponed due to inclement weather. Alongside Red Sox @ Yankees, the Mariners @ Twins game was also postponed. Syracuse is also expecting a significant amount of rain beginning Wednesday night, expecting around two inches through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

AROUND THE ORG - No other Yankee affiliated teams are in action today. New York's Opening Day (scheduled Thursday) was postponed due to inclement weather on Wednesday. They will now begin their Major League regular season on Friday as they host the Red Sox. Minor League Baseball below Triple-A begins Friday with every NYY affiliate on the road. The Somerset Patriots face the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Hudson Valley Renegades face the Greenville Drive and the Tampa Tarpons match up with the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

