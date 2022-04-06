Sounds Score Walk-Off Winner on Opening Day

April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Opening Day at First Horizon Park came to a dramatic end when Corey Ray sent the Sounds to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Durham Bulls. Ray's one-out infield single in the bottom of the ninth scored Jamie Westbrook with the winning run in front of 6,136 fans.

After Nashville took a 4-2 lead into the top of the ninth inning, Durham fought back with a pair of runs to even the game at 4-4.

Westbrook started the bottom of the ninth with a sharp single to center. Brice Turang drew a walk and Mario Feliciano loaded the bases when he drew a one-out walk. With a drawn-in infield, Ray hit a smash at first baseman Jonathan Aranda. After a momentary bobble, Aranda's throw to home plate was late as Westbrook scored the winning run.

Making his first career start on Opening Day, Ethan Small took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing a leadoff single to Durham's Jim Haley. By that top of the fifth, the Sounds were busy building a 3-0 lead.

Jon Singleton started the scoring with a bang when he launched a solo home run to deep right-center field in the bottom of the second. With two outs in the home half of the fourth, Westbrook sparked a rally with a base hit up the middle. Shortstop Brice Turang followed with a run-scoring triple to the gap in right-center and scored on a wild pitch just moments later to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.

Small went on to allow a pair of runs on two hits in the top of the fifth inning. A Nashville error helped prolong the inning for Durham and led to two unearned runs. The southpaw struck out six in 4 1/3 innings and got a no-decision.

The bullpen quartet of Connor Sadzeck, Hobie Harris, Trevor Kelly and Angel Perdomo combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings before Durham plated the two runs in the ninth.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight's win improved the Sounds' Opening Day record to 20-24 all-time. They are now 14-10 all-time in season openers in Nashville.

First baseman Jon Singleton hit the first home run of the season for Nashville with a solo in the second inning. It was Singleton's first career Opening Day home run.

Ethan Small made the first Opening Day start of his career tonight (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). The six strikeouts are the most in his Triple-A career.

Tonight's win marked the second time in ballpark history the Sounds have walked-off in a home opener. At First Horizon Park's inaugural game on April 17, 2015, Nashville walked off on Colorado Springs, 3-2, in 10 innings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all 75 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.