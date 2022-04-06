Indians and Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that their game Wednesday afternoon against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as a doubleheader Thursday, April 7. Gates will open at 5:30 PM ET with Game 1 scheduled for 6:05 PM ET.

Both games will be seven-inning contests with a 30-minute intermission following the conclusion of Game 1. Only one ticket is needed to attend both games.

The Indians dropped their season opener on Tuesday night against Omaha, 4-1.

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any future 2022 regular-season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Picnic Tickets - Picnic needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

