Pigs limit Columbus to just two hits

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-0) got a strong showing from their pitching staff on Wednesday evening as they combined to just give up two hits in a 6-1 win over the Columbus Clippers.

IronPigs starting pitcher Michael Mariot gave up the two hits through four innings in his first start for the IronPigs this season. The Clippers scored their lone run of the game in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Gabriel Arias scored on a fielding error by Ronald Torreyes.

The Pigs tagged Peyton Battenfield (0-1) for three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Darick Hall hit an RBI single to get Lehigh Valley on the scoreboard. Will Toffey then scored on a wild pitch to give the Pigs a 2-1 lead. Jorge Bonifacio scored on an RBI groundout by Yairo Munoz for the third run of the inning.

Lehigh Valley extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning against Nathan Ocker. Drew Maggi scored on a wild pitch by Ocker and Dalton Guthrie scored on a groundout. The IronPigs scored another run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Jeff Singer (1-0) earned the win by pitching two scoreless innings in relief of Mariot. Aaron Barrett, Braeden Ogle, and Joe Gatto each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley and Columbus play again on Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m.

