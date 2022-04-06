Kreidler Crushes Two Long Balls in Mud Hens Loss
April 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH.: Ryan Kreidler slammed two long solo home runs to lead the way offensively for the Toledo Mud Hens, but the Rochester Red Wings scored multiple runs in the third and seventh stanzas to snag a 6-3 victory on Wednesday evening at Fifth Third Field.
After a 30-minute delay to the contest due to rain, Detroit's #7 prospect (MLB.com) swatted a long homer over the left field fence in the second inning to open the scoring. He would accomplish the same feat in the fourth, clearing the fence again off RHP Aaron Sanchez to tie the contest at 2. Kreidler singled in the eighth to finish off a perfect 3-3 night at the dish.
Andrew Stevenson banged a two-run home run opposite LHP Joey Wentz to give the Red Wings a temporary 2-1 advantage in the top of the fourth.
Wentz received a no-decision for his efforts, yielding two runs on two hits and racking up four strikeouts over three frames.
Back-to-back hits from Tres Barrera (single) and Donovan Casey (triple) against RHP Logan Shore pushed across the go-ahead run in the fifth, 3-2 Red Wings.
Barrera's three-run blast to center in the seventh inning added on some key insurance runs. The Rochester catcher is 5-7 to begin the season.
Shore (0-1) received the loss, giving up seven hits and four runs with three punchouts over three innings of work. RHP Bryan Garcia, RHP Nolan Blackwood, and RHP Zac Houston each tossed scoreless stanzas for the Mud Hens out of the bullpen.
After going hitless on Opening Night, Zach Short and John Valente each recorded a triple and multiple hits for Toledo on Wednesday. Short added a double in the ninth to finish 3-5, later touching home on a Kody Clemens RBI knock.
NEXT UP: The Mud Hens continue their six-game set against the Rochester Red Wings at Fifth Third Field on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
