Stingers Split DH with Hot Tots

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MINOT, ND - Stingers split doubleheader with Hot Tots following 6-3 loss. After a 19 hit performance in game 1, Minot pitching limited Willmar hitters to 5.

Hot Tots took the early lead in the top of the 1st from a bases loaded walk. A second run came from a wild pitch in the 2nd.

Stingers tied the game in the 3rd inning thanks to an Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) 2-run home run.

Minot retook the lead for good starting with an RBI single in the 4th from Wyatt Reginato (Colorado State-Pueblo). Jaeden Jordahl (Charleston) added on with an RBI single in the 5h. The final blow was a 2-run homer from Mateo Serna (Missouri) in the 8th inning.

Xavier Esquer (Arizona) had 3 hits on the day for the Hot Tots. Four other Minot hitters collected multiple hits.

Max Buettenback had 2 hits and an RBI for the Stingers.

Stingers starter J.D. Hennen (Augustana) was credited with the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings allowing 8 hits, 4 runs (all earned), 4 walks and 6 strikeouts.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Sam Tyrpa (Dakota State). He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 runs (both earned) and 4 strikeouts.

Hot Tots starter Jakob Runkel (Grinnell College) was credited with the win. He pitched 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 runs (both earned), 2 walks, and 2 strikeouts.

Stingers and Hot Tots play game 4 in the series tomorrow starting at 6:35 P.M. Willmar looks to win the series before returning home Friday night.

Stingers and Hot Tots play game 4 in the series tomorrow starting at 6:35 P.M. Willmar looks to win the series before returning home Friday night.

