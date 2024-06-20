Bismarck Outbattles St. Cloud, End Five Game Skid in 7-6 Walk-Off Win

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND - The Larks split a day-night doubleheader with the Rox, powered by clutch hitting and clean fielding,

The Larks were bottled up by Rox pitching again in the opener, starting with Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) who delivered four scoreless innings of two-hit ball. Aydan Decker-Petty Indiana University followed Pfeffer, striking out four batters through three innings allowing no earned runs.

Bismarck starting pitcher Scott Borgman (Wilmington University) worked around a second and third jam in the first inning, fanning Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) and a caught stealing by catcher Mackenzee Higuchi (California Polytechnic State University).

St. Cloud struck first in game one, scoring two runs on three hits in the third inning. Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) walked and advanced to third on stolen bases on consecutive pitches. Will Henson (Ohio State University) flew out to deep right field, scoring Barbieri on a sacrifice fly. Tyler Bishop (University Nebraska Omaha) singled and scored on an opposite-field double from Jake Perry's (University of Minnesota) second double of the series.

The Rox plated the decisive run in the fourth after Jaxien Frost (University of Iowa) walked to start the inning and scored on an RBI single from catcher Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University). Savage came through again in the sixth inning, plating Carter Hanson who walked to start the inning on a double off the base of the left-field wall. Kasey Crawford hammered the final nails in game one, delivering two innings while allowing an earned run in the 6-3 win.

Bismarck struck first in the nightcap, scoring a run in the first two innings. Tye Wood (University of New Mexico) singled with one out in the first and advanced to third on Kyle Hvidsten's (Western Kentucky) first double of the season. In the following at-bat, Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan) drove on a deep sacrifice fly to the center fielder in his eleventh RBI. Isaac Huett (North Iowa Area CC) and Mathis Meurant (University of Arizona) drew consecutive walks with one out in the second inning and advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. Erick Dessens (Paradise Valley CC) hit a ball on the screws past the Rox second basemen to extend the Larks' lead to 2-0.

St. Cloud responded in the top half of the third inning, taking the lead on three runs on three hits. Jaxien Frost singled to lead off the frame, followed by a walk from Gunnar Hansen (University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma). Francesco Barbieri singled to score Frost for the Rox first run, followed by Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) who tied the game on a sacrifice fly to the right fielder. Tyler Bishop came through for St. Cloud in the preceding at-bad, giving the Rox the lead on a seeing-eye single through the right side of the infield.

The Rox added two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth, powered by production from the bottom of the lineup with back-to-back doubles from Gunnar Hansen and Francesco Barbieri. Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) led off the top of the sixth inning with a walk and moved- into scoring position on a stolen base. After advancing to third on a fielder's choice, Higdon scored on a sacrifice fly from Jackson Haugee (University of Kansas) to extend St. Cloud's lead to 6-2.

Bismarck responded in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game with four runs on five walks and two hits. Brady Krzciok and Joey Baran (Western Kentucky) reached on back-to-back walks, with Davis Baker (University of Pennsylvania) trading places with Baran at first after a fielder's choice, advancing Krzciok to third. Isaac Huettl delivered, cutting the lead to three on a sharp single to drive in Krzciok. Mathis Meurant followed with a walk to fill the bases for Erick Dessens who singled to score Baker. Alex Alva (University of Jamestown) cut the lead to one on a well-hit sacrifice fly to center field. Tye Wood worked a strong at-bat to load the bases, allowing Kyle Hvidsten to knot the game at 6-6 on a five-pitch walk.

Kai Taylor (Augustana University) delivered three phenomenal innings in relief, holding the Rox to two hits and no runs through three innings of work. Haldon Craig (Doane College) stranded St. Cloud's extra-inning runner at second base in a clean inning of work, allowing Erick Dessnes to play the hero in the bottom of the tenth inning, scoring the winning run on his third hit and third RBI to end the Larks' skid.

St. Cloud and Bismarck will face off tomorrow at 6:35 PM for the four-game series finale before hitting the road for a two-game series against the Rochester Honkers. Tickets for the finale can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.