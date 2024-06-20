Woodchucks Lose Heartbreaker in First Game of Double Header
June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Woodchuck suffered just their fourth loss today against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, falling 15-3. The Chucks would have tied a franchise record at a win streak of 10 if they had secured the victory.
Grant Siegel (UCF) got the start in game one for the Chucks, his fourth start overall. He struck out four across five innings and walked no batters. He held the Rafters scoreless in two of his five innings and allowed just 4 runs.
Johnny Amonica (Keiser University) made his third appearance today for the Chucks, coming in as a reliever in the top of the 8th. He struck out two to earn a shutout inning.
Trey Gambill (Oklahoma) made his NWL debut today for the Woodchucks, and in his first at-bat recorded a double. Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) also made his NWL debut for the Chucks, and his first hit was a two-run blast to get the Woodchucks to three runs. Daniel Harden earned his first home run as well, a solo shot in the 9th.
Drew Berkland shined on defense again today, boasting a 1.000 FPCT, and had two athletic plays, one of which was a diving grab into the wall in foul territory.
The Woodchucks will play game two against Rapids today at 6:35pm as part of a doubleheader. Gates open at 5:35.
