Barbieri, Dahle Bring Big Performances in 10-Inning Loss to Bismarck

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Hunter Day on the mound

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (10-11) fell to the Bismarck Larks (12-11) by a 7-6 score in game two of their doubleheader on Wednesday, June 19th. Spanning 10 innings, the loss sealed a split of the twin bill between the Rox and the Larks.

The Rox rapidly overcame an early deficit by plating three runs in the top of the third inning. Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) struck a single that scored Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa), setting up Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) for a game-tying sacrifice fly. The tie then instantly broke on an opposite-field single by Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha).

On the flip side, starting pitcher Hunter Day (Missouri State University) paid off the work of his offense with scoreless third and fourth innings. The right-hander struck out three across four frames, departing with the Rox ahead by a run. That lead would grow in the fifth when Gunnar Hansen (University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) and Barbieri teamed up to produce a run with back-to-back doubles. Bishop followed with his second run-scoring single, handing the Rox a 5-2 lead. Both Bishop and Barbieri finished with two hits and two RBI, and Barbieri added two runs scored.

Bismarck would rally to tie the game at 6-6, but the back end of the Rox bullpen stymied the Larks down the stretch. Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) pitched out of jams with multiple runners on in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three. Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) then faced no trouble in his first two scoreless innings, punching out four before Bismarck ended the game in the 10th.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Francesco Barbieri!

The Rox will finish their four-game series with another game at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. After that, they will head to Willmar for games against the Stingers on Friday and Saturday. Rox baseball will return to St. Cloud on Sunday, June 23rd for a game against the Mankato MoonDogs, presented by Coborn's. It'll be a Coborn's Kids Day, which means kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

