Royal Oak Leprechaun Game Time Change Due to Wednesday's Storm

June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Royal Oak, MI - As the heat and storms moved through Royal Oak on Wednesday, the aftermath of the high winds and rain took a toll on #TheLuckyCorner - Memorial Park. Today's game with the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been moved up to 5:35 p.m.

"Due to last night's storm, our field lighting is questionable. Our game time for tonight, June 20th has been moved to a 5:35pm start time," Leprechaun General Manager Mark Sackett.

