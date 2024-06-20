Royal Oak Leprechaun Game Time Change Due to Wednesday's Storm
June 20, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Royal Oak, MI - As the heat and storms moved through Royal Oak on Wednesday, the aftermath of the high winds and rain took a toll on #TheLuckyCorner - Memorial Park. Today's game with the Traverse City Pit Spitters has been moved up to 5:35 p.m.
"Due to last night's storm, our field lighting is questionable. Our game time for tonight, June 20th has been moved to a 5:35pm start time," Leprechaun General Manager Mark Sackett.
Follow the Leprechauns on their social media channels and website for up to date information. Instagram - roleprechauns, Facebook - RoyalOakLeprechauns, Twitter - @roleprechauns and their website, northwoodsleague.com/royal-oak-leprechauns. RoyalOakLeprechauns.com.
